Revenge, redemption and glowing revelations were on the menu Thursday when Hope and her friends – as well as some reluctant enemies – fought to defend their school against the worst and most threatening legacy monster: Kai Parker.

Kai disguised himself as an old friend of Alaric’s name Joshua (“I was at his wedding, I brought a lot with me!”) And infiltrated the facility with minimal effort, even though he had to force someone to invite him. (Am I the only person who has somehow forgotten that he is a heretic now?)

Under the guise of an equal “team”, he convinced Alyssa Chang (“Big fan of your work!”) To free him from his prison world and thereby destroy the empire and everyone in it. (He conveniently forgot to tell her about this second part. Oops?) He also forced Dorian to drag Landon into the forest, where a crimson archer – presumably the necromancer – was waiting to shoot him with this prophetic golden arrow.

And here’s the kicker: While all of this subsided, Kai distracted Hope long enough that she only had time to prevent an atrocity and forced her to choose between saving Landon or the Saltzmans. She chose the Saltzmans (gasped!) And successfully persuaded Alyssa to end her spell before removing her from existence.

Fortunately, Landon never really needed his “co-hero”! Dorian magically (and somewhat questionably) released himself from his trance in time to take the arrow to Landon, who almost died in the process. Fortunately, our little Phoenix baby grew a majestic pair of fiery wings and flew Dorian back to school, where he received the life-saving treatment he needed.

Elsewhere this week …

* After Dark Alny Alaric and Jade helped rescue Lizzie from her evil little Fender Bender, she explained the conditions for her exit from the prison world: she could suck enough magic to create a portal, but one person had to stay behind and as Anchor. Alaric volunteered, but Sebastian showed up at the last minute to take his place. “It’s like I tried to tell you the night you shot me – some people don’t know what to do with a second chance!” He said to Alaric. “I put Elizabeth in danger. If you want to thank me, take care of them. “(D’aww! Guys, I don’t think Landon isn’t the only” new hero “who got up this week.)

* Through the magic of astral projection, Lizzie told Sebastian that he could possibly escape the prison world by jumping in Malivore, as Kai did last week. But that would have also caused Lizzie to forget that Sebastian had ever existed, and since she looked pretty depressed in the final moments of the episode, I think he didn’t make it.

* When I spoke of these last moments, I was genuinely relieved to see that the darkness did not leave Josie fleeing the prison world. Not that I don’t like Josie with the original taste, but Dark Josie is fun.

* Let’s end with the most surprising development of the week: Kai beheaded! I mean, it’s not that the murderous maniac didn’t let it come – and I’m definitely glad Alaric was the one who had to do it, reminding Jo’s name – but I’m just shocked that she was actually decided to kill him. (I know this isn’t even the first time Kai has been beheaded, so there’s always a chance he’ll show up, but that felt … pretty final.)

OK, time to share your thoughts on this week’s legacies. Kai’s death? Landon’s wing? Dark Josie? Rafael wakes up in this random trailer? Whatever you think write it in a comment below.