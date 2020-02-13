SIMILAR POSTS

In A Million Little Things this week, Rom and Regina meet the woman she wants her baby to adopt. You would think that this development would be reason to celebrate … if you had never seen an episode of this show before.

Of course there is a twist – or, as Showrunner DJ Nash likes to call it, a “flip” – that indicates that the Howards’ path to parenthood will not be as easy as it seems now. At the end of the episode, we learn that there is a whole thing with the birth mother’s ex-boyfriend who is an abusive idiot and who may not be particularly good with the idea that his child is being raised by another family.

I am mainly concerned about Rome, which is so keen on becoming a father that it tries to ignore the red flags that Regina immediately notices. Listen to your wife, man!

Anyway, read on for the highlights of “Daisy”.

LENNY ON THE LOOSE | Delilah’s father, Lenny, now lives in an assisted living facility. It also looks very different because it is now played by CSI alum Paul Guilfoyle. Delilah tries not to let it get her down if her father, whose memory is impaired, cannot remember the details of the stories he has told her all her life. But it also stings, like Sophie’s persistent icyness, against her mother.

After Delilah catches her daughter kissing an older kitchen assistant in the restaurant, she tries to start a conversation about it. But Sophie isn’t admonished by someone who cheated on her husband, and the conversation becomes a loud argument. In the middle, Delilah gets a call: her father has disappeared. Without a word, Sophie gets into the car to accompany her mother to the assisted dormitory.

As panicked D checks security material, Sophie realizes it’s Friday and her grandfather may have gone to the grocery store to get supplies. There she finds him, sure, but a little confused. On the way back, he mistaken her for Delilah and made comments indicating that Delilah had suffered in her relationship with Jon. “He may be a good father, but he’s not been a great husband for more than a while,” says Lenny, not realizing how upset Sophie gets. “I just want my daughter to be happy.”

After Lenny has safely returned to his apartment, Sophie apologizes to her mother for her earlier argument. Then they share a warm moment when Soph says she’ll be sleeping in the house that night. Delilah later smiles when she hears Sophie Charlie tell one of the stories Lenny Delilah always told, how he met her mother and fell in love with her. (We also learn that Daisy is Delilah’s middle name.)

BABY MAMA DRAMA | Regina and Rom’s mentioned baby mother is called Eve and is eight and a half months pregnant. She works in a diner in Brighton and her meeting goes very well until Regina asks why Eve included “adoption father unknown” in her adoption papers. “Trust me: I don’t think he wants something to do with a baby,” Eve replies uneasily.

At home, Regina points out Eva’s cunning and that the child’s father could be making a legal claim, both of which are worrying. “What if we never get a chance again?” Asks Rome, pleading to go ahead anyway. He is also surprised that Regina is looking for a way to withdraw from her decision. It claims that it is not; Nevertheless, they finally decide to call their social worker and reject Eva’s offer.

This causes the young woman to request another meeting, at which she tearfully apologizes for not being honest with the howards the first time. She says she and her baby’s father were less than two years together and he was so abusive that she hid the pregnancy from him. When she saw that Regina was on the board of the women’s shelter, she thought that her match-up should be like this. “I don’t want him to know where I am,” she cries and sobs as Regina hugs her.

We later learn that the adoption is ongoing. Unknown to the Howards, Eve receives a call from someone who identifies her phone as “Derek Jones”. From the way she immediately sends him to voicemail, I think this is the baby’s father … and it’s not a great thing for him to get in touch.

BAD THEO | Eddie and Katherine have to get Theo to see a therapist. While they are there, both Katherine and Theo find that they are just suppressing their own uncomfortable feelings so as not to bother other people. To assist Theo when he feels things are getting out of control, Katherine starts a Mac-n-Cheese food fight at the end of the episode. (I’ll leave out a few details, but frankly not that many.)

GARY is back on the right track | Gary and Maggie agree to go to a party that celebrates a friend’s five year anniversary of cancer remission. They are collegial and just a little awkward, and none of the other members of the support group can believe that after everything that went down, they can only be friends.

Things get a little tense when the friend in remission, whose name is Elena and who is played by The Mick’s Carla Jimenez, starts swinging at the pill-shaped piñata that her husband has lovingly cared for. Her hits don’t break the paper mache cylinder, no matter how hard she tries. This leads to a freak-out and tears, followed by her admission that she is afraid that her cancer will return.

The crowd watches and says nothing until Maggie comes forward and tells her friend that she can’t let fear paralyze her. Then Gary steps forward and promises that the group will be there for Elena, no matter what. “If you don’t feel strong enough, we’ll lift you up,” he says. With this encouraging conversation Elena tries again and blows open the piñata. (Side note: I’m with Gary: A piñata without sweets is not a piñata at all.)

Afterwards, Gary tells Maggie in the elevator that he pushed her away before she had a chance to hurt him. “I think I have cancer so I can find you. I love you, Maggie Bloom. I loved you then and I love you now. “She replies in kind and they kiss … but then it was just GARY’S DAYDREAM. In the lobby, Maggie tells Gary that she was wrong: you can only be friends.” I was just thinking the same thing. ” , is he lying.

Now it’s your turn. What do you think about the episode? Sound out in the comments!