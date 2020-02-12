NOSE TO THE TAIL (Jesse Zigelstein). 82 minutes. Opens Friday (February 14th). See listing. Evaluation: NNNN

I saw Nose To Tail over a year ago when it was headed for the 2019 Canadian Film Festival, and I was concerned that its specific portrait of toxic masculinity might have been dated by the time its theatrical release went around.

Of course I’m an idiot. Toxic masculinity never goes out of style and Nose To Tail still offers a compelling perspective on the subject.

In a single day, the film starred Aaron Abrams as Daniel, a chef and restaurateur who is busy frantically putting together a sophisticated meal to recruit an investor and save his heavy college street bistro.

Abrams – an avid, chaotic actor you may have enjoyed on the NBC Hannibal or Blindspot shows – is a good choice for this role. He doesn’t look like a bad person, and he has a sharp comic timing that serves him well here, by cracking a whip with every insult and dismissal while still leaving the room to say that he was just kidding

It’s kind of a big night when big night is a self-destructive donkey who is convinced of its own nobility. Daniel will make every promise, agree to every deal and finish everyone if he gets one step closer to the success he deserves.

But as Nose To Tail plays his story, it becomes increasingly clear that Daniel doesn’t deserve anything. He may be great in the kitchen, but he’s also a legitimate fool who uses the pursuit of perfection to behave like an absolute dick. His behavior is abusive but not violent and depends on everyone else accepting the premise that cooks are allowed to work without restrictions. You are an artist, aren’t you? Are the results worth it?

They are not, as most cooks and restaurateurs who are not assholes say, and that is the basic idea of ​​the film. The question is not whether Daniel is an asshole, but whether he realizes it in time to get out of his self-organized spinning mill.

Jesse Zigelstein’s frenzied first feature film joins Daniel’s ongoing collapse. The question is not whether he can hold this dinner, but how many relationships he destroys.

And Abrams, who had previously unleashed his exquisite slow burning in comedies like Young People Fucking and The Go-Getters, finds the darker implications of this anger and feeds his frustration into an ever smoldering rage. And he’s not alone: ​​Abram’s scenes against Hannibal’s Lara Jean Chorostecki (as Daniel’s long-suffering Maître d ‘) and Blindspots Ennis Esmer (as an old friend who knows the guy’s bullshit) are particularly nuanced.

Content warning: At some point Daniel slaughtered a pig carcass. It’s absolutely necessary for the story, but could prove a little too descriptive for occasional viewers. Just so you know.

@normwilner

Norman Wilner

Norman is a lifelong goalie and was named NOW’s lead film writer in early 2008. Previously, he had reviewed films for metro newspapers across Canada and covered all possible video formats (yes, even beta).

Read more from Norman Wilner

7:00 AM