Even if you haven’t seen Ruben Östlund’s Force Majeure in 2014, you may know the clip that went viral about a year ago – the one in which a few dozen people panic in an outdoor restaurant when a snow wall comes down on them from a nearby mountain. Some of them run; Some of them remain and are enveloped in a powder mist. It looks more scary than what it is about.

Östlund’s film uses this as a stimulating incident and examines how a family’s pleasant family life is destroyed by a member’s reflective cowardice. Force majeure is both a painful drama and a queasy, comedy that unpacks male fragility and gender roles and finds nothing but air behind it.

Anyway. Force majeure was an international hit, and now there is an American remake: Downhill with Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus in the roles of Johannes Bah Kuhnke and Lisa Loven Kongsli. Directed and co-written by Nat Faxon and Jim Rash, actors and filmmakers who shared an Oscar for the screenplay for The Descendants and then wrote and directed the charming, complex The Way Way Back. You shouldn’t have bothered about it.

Downhill pays off as “inspired” by Östlund’s film, but that word doesn’t apply to Faxon and Rash’s work. They were not at all inspired by Östlund’s excoriation of male fragility, only the core concept … and they botched that. The setup is the same, and three or four key scenes take place the same way as the first time, but now the story takes on an overtly comic tone that takes away the whole premise.

The very first scene where our heroes are greeted by Miranda Otto’s inflated, syntax-changing resort coordinator is insane, the clumsy Americans withdraw from the efficient but pushy European. But nobody seems to have told Julia Louis-Dreyfus about the new approach; It gives a dramatic performance, while co-star Will Ferrell strives for something bigger and wider.

This is a criticism of the film, not the actor: Louis-Dreyfus is very good and I would like to see what she would have done in a direct remake of Force Majeure. I bet Ferrell would have been great on this project too. It is not difficult to imagine him as the wriggling patriarch of Östlund’s film. But Faxon and Rash exchange despair for truculent confusion, and their revised script deprives the actor of the best moment of his character.

And then there’s the technical side: where Östlund used long, unforgiving shots to capture his motifs in space, Faxon and Rash simply beat up scenes with no real style or rhythm and capture the audience rather than their characters: theirs Film runs under an hour and a half, but it takes ages to play.

I understand that many people have not seen force majeure and that this version is likely to reach a wider audience. (After all, it’s now being sold by Disney.) But downhill is so pale and hollow that I can’t imagine anyone making a difference, regardless of whether they’re familiar with the original or not.

Still, the couple sitting next to me in my preview had never heard of force majeure and they enjoyed the Faxon and Rash film much more than I did. They also played with their cell phones, discussed the characters and performances, and asked me if I could explain the ending. So fuck it.

Force Majeure is also streamed for free on Hoopla. You only need a library card. Look at that instead.

