FARMAGEDDON: A SHAUN THE SHEEP FILM (Richard Phelan, Will Becher). 86 minutes. Streaming on Netflix Friday (February 14th). Evaluation: NNNN

Netflix, who drops the new Shaun The Sheep movie on Valentine’s Day, feels a bit strange in terms of timing. The woolly little guy is actually more of a lamb, and no one in history is offered a romantic perspective. Maybe Farmageddon comes as a distraction for younger children on the date night. Or maybe I’m rethinking that. There’s a new Shaun The Sheep movie. Every day it arrives should be a public holiday.

Another handmade treat from the British stop motion house Aardman Animations. The film swaps the perfectly calibrated, modestly scaled farce of the Shaun The Sheep Movie from 2015 for a more bombastic science fiction adventure. Our woolly hero sneaks off to help a stranded alien phone home after her spaceship lands near Mossy Bottom Farm. In the meantime, Shaun’s stablemates are forced to help the farmer build a UFO-themed amusement park on his field.

Richard Phelan and Will Becher make their directorial debut after years of working on various Aardman projects. They also offer a generous dose of genre references that go well beyond the obvious touchstones of Steven Spielbergs E.T. and close encounters. (Bitzer, the dog, spends the second half of the picture as a Pan Am flight attendant from 2001: A space odyssey.)

As with all of Aardman’s best work, it’s about simple tasks, but the character work is extremely complex … and that really says something here, since the Shaun films are played back without any understandable dialogue. However, it is not silent. Tom Howe’s lively score provides speed and feeling, and Shaun and Company’s varied grunts, growls and screeches also have their own comic rhythm.

Just look at it on the largest screen you can find to better capture the exquisite details.

