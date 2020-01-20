Review: David Lynch's Netflix short is for the birds (or monkeys)

advertisement

WHAT DEAD JACKET? (David Lynch). 17 minutes Now streaming on Netflix. Rating: NN

It is David Lynch’s birthday and he has given the world a gift: What did Jack do? , a black and white short film of 17 minutes about a detective who interrogates a monkey in a waiting room of a train station.

Lynch plays the detective and delivers the voice of the monkey. Both characters speak almost entirely in tough clichés, Jack the monkey angrily avoids the detective’s questions about whether he hangs around with chickens and demands that someone brings him the coffee he ordered half an hour ago. Ultimately, an appearance of a story arises, in which someone is called Toototabon. Something strange is happening. And then it’s over.

It is all very crazy. It will be embraced as a puckish masterpiece by a beloved cultural figure. And certainly, what difference does it make, why not.

Look, I don’t know what to tell you. I haven’t really enjoyed anything from Lynch in a long time; I think he just spits hard-boiled non-sequiturs in the air, and people like to read them like tea leaves and look for meaning out of randomness.

Maybe what did Jack do? is supposed to make us think about that impulse – to question our need to give meaning to the nonsensical, to find a linear story in this banal exchange of hard-boiled noir dialogue.

Or maybe it’s his reaction to Disney’s CG remake of The Lion King, with his photo-realistic creatures singing songs with cold, soulless expressions. At least when Jack sings the monkey (oh, well – he sings), his upper human mouth gives him some appearance. Is that a piece? Of course, but there is so much evidence to support this as for any other possible theory.

I honestly have nothing against Lynch. He has built up a wonderful oeuvre and I am happy that he has reached the point where companies such as Showtime and Netflix will pay him to make anything he wants. That’s how art should work, right?

But I can also guarantee that I will never think about what Jack did or did not do again, while a month does not pass that I am not being chased by images of Eraserhead and The Elephant Man and Blue Velvet and Fire Walk With Me and Lost Highway. That’s the pure stuff; this is just the drain.

