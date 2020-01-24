[Review] Creepy Text Adventure 'Stories Untold' gets an exceptional Nintendo Switch customization

advertisement

Loving slow motion footage of 80s wood grain CRTs. The clacking of the keyboard keys when entering a text command. The loud whirring of a microfiche reader that zooms in on a black and white film.

Stories that have not been told is a return to old-fashioned parser-based text adventures that have been modernized to take advantage of the atmospheric tension that 3D art can offer. You are not playing a text adventure here. Instead, you are an invisible character who interacts with a number of computers via text commands in a series of seemingly unrelated situations. With this meta setup Stories that have not been told becomes not just a throwback to the past of text-based games, but a meditation on how technology conveys the stories we tell and how we tell them. Fittingly, the PC game was intelligently retrofitted by NoCode in 2017 so that its topics are effectively expressed using the functions of its new home, the switch.

With a more direct port attempting to restore the original’s parser-based interactions on a controller, the game would likely have felt like entering your eShop password for three hours. Fortunately, the version we received looks basically the same as the original PC and tells the same stories, but with some surprising mechanic changes that make a game by typing on a controller impressively good.

For this purpose, NoCode completely removed the input. Instead, Stories that have not been told on Switches subs in a Monkey Island-style menu. You choose an action like “Go” and then connect it to an available object like “Up”. This is an apparently small change, but it fundamentally changes the game experience in some places. On the one hand, it does Stories that have not been told easier – instead of worrying about a possible next step, you can simply link actions to objects again and again until you find the right one. However, this doesn’t lessen the challenge of the moments when the game shuns text-based gameplay that’s more difficult than ever.

In its four different but coherent chapters (which I consciously don’t tell you much about) Stories that have not been told You are often asked to enter commands into 80s-style computers. At first glance, this just seems to be an excuse to embellish the text-based gameplay with you Strange things Painting. However, the fascination of the game continues. NoCode wants you to learn how to use your virtual machines. to find out how they facilitate and restrict interaction with the world.

Sometimes this means reading an in-game manual to learn how to use an X-ray machine or acoustic resonance technique. Sometimes it means experimenting with multiple zoom lenses to recognize a tiny word on a microfiche film. Sometimes it means hitting your head against a wall for an hour because you can’t find out whether the last beep in a series of Morse code beeps is a full or a half beep. This is a horror story in which the sometimes sleek, sometimes chunky technology is both medium and monstrous.

With Stories that have not been told and 2019 monitoringNoCode has created a unique niche. These are games designed to capture the thrill of successfully troubleshooting a gaming PC. Sometimes that’s overwhelming. There were moments when playing through Stories that have not been told when I was deeply frustrated that I couldn’t find my mistake and the game wasn’t ready to help. But I guess for those people who get a kick out of finding the best graphics card or SSD for their setup, these games are catnip; inexpensive simulations of reality with an atmospheric story. What is impressive, however, is that they still manage to pass this thrill on to someone who could care less about it. To get me, someone with a new and powerful gaming laptop, to think about whether it’s really cool to build your own rig.

Stories Untold is now available on PC and Nintendo Switch.

