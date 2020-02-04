Advertisement

COME TO DADDY (Ant Timpson). 93 minutes. Opens Friday (February 7th). See listing. Evaluation: NNN

Ant Timpson’s Come To Daddy is a serious comedy thriller with many twists and a positively dizzying performance by Elijah Wood as the unfortunate twerp on which these twists are played. So if you look for it in a movie, you have it.

Advertisement

For my part, I can appreciate the energy and invention of Timpson’s first directing from moment to moment, but the substance is a little scarce.

“Come To Daddy” mostly takes place in a remote house on the Pacific coast and is about a young man named Norval (Wood) who went there at the request of his father, whom he hadn’t seen in years. The man he finds there (Stephen McHattie) seems a lot more moody and combative than he should be for someone who wants to make up for lost time. He opens the story to new characters who complicate Norval’s life in a way that he couldn’t have predicted.

As good as McHattie is, this is Wood’s film. Toby Harvard’s script is aimed at plunging poor Norval headfirst into a series of increasingly absurd situations. Wood finds special new notes in each of these situations, which form a symphony of long-buried resentment, wriggling self-justification and increasing panic. It’s like watching someone improvise “yes and …” for a whole night and slowly realizing that it will never end.

Still, the film doesn’t get wild enough. After about an hour – around the time someone is making a really repulsive torture device – it becomes clear that neither Havard nor Timpson are striving for more than bloody chaos, and the feeling of the film’s ancient possibility is replaced by cloudy, cruel pettiness. It turns out that the earlier indications of depth or feeling were just that the central secret of what Norval’s father wants from him is disappointingly prosaic.

It’s not like I expected zombies or extraterrestrials, but a film that works so hard that you get the feeling that literally anything can happen should be able to deliver more.

For some, the number of twists and enthusiasm with which they are delivered will be enough, and that’s fine. Come To Daddy’s varied storytelling has spoken of a number of genre festivals last year, including Toronto After Dark.

But I don’t think I’m alone if I hope that Timpson’s next picture has more to offer – especially if he gets a star as a game and a talent as Wood.

@normwilner

Norman Wilner

Norman is a lifelong Toronto player and was named NOW’s lead film writer in early 2008. Previously, he had reviewed films for metro newspapers across Canada and covered all possible video formats (yes, even beta).

Read more from Norman Wilner

1:15 p.m.

Advertisement