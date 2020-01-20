Review: Color Out of Space is more sharpening than transport

advertisement

COLOR OF SPACE (Richard Stanley). 111 minutes. Opens Friday (January 24). See list. Rating: NNN

Color Out Of Space is a great photo on paper. It is an adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft’s short story about the paranormal chaos that arises when a meteor lands on a small farm – embedding an alien contamination in everything and everyone there – directed by non-conformist South African filmmaker Richard Stanley. Nicolas Cage as an alpaca farmer too? What can go wrong?

advertisement

Well, actually nothing. But it is not exactly going well either. There are some good things, but there are also many things in general, and in the end it all drowns itself.

A long-awaited return to positions after being released from the 1996 adaptation of The Island Of Dr. Moreau, Stanley – who made the name with the shabby, tactile nightmares of Hardware and Dust Devil – smoothly updates today’s Lovecraft lyrics, creating a sense of grim seclusion on the remote alpaca farm, even before the craziness begins.

He takes the time to set up the creepy atmosphere and give Cage and Joely Richardson the opportunity to build a loving relationship like Nathan and Theresa Gardner, a married couple from the big city who have a cancer diagnosis with their children withdrawn. It has been an adjustment: older son Benny (The OA’s Brendan Meyer) medicates himself with a pot, teenage daughter Lavinia (To All The Boys I Loved Before’s Madeleine Arthur) is in a bit of a Wicca phase and youngest Jack (Julian Hilliard) has withdrawn to himself. And then that meteor crashes onto the earth and sprays its extraterrestrial material into the water surface of the farm – and into the Gardners.

That also takes time, with strange vegetation coming up at the point of contact and the alpacas starting to behave in a funny way – giving Cage the opportunity to repeat the word “alpaca” until it loses all meaning – while Jack starts chatting with something that no one else can see or hear.

A visit to graduate student Ward Phillips (Elliot Knight of American Gothic), who mainly flirts with Lavinia, discovers something slowly and tries to warn the unconscious mayor of the city (the completely wasted Q’orianka Kilcher of The New World and Hostiles). But by then the film has turned into a nightmare of complete body horror, with Stanley releasing his securities budget on the sets and cast.

Arthur holds the screen nicely as the sensible, increasingly panicked Lavinia, especially as Cage begins to get bigger and bigger as the infection occurs. But as soon as Stanley unleashes the chaos caused by CG, he can no longer really control it and Color Out Of Space changes his tension for a barely coherent cosmic light show that lasts much longer than necessary. (And if you want to see Cage lose his shit in a really transcendent way, Mandy is there.)

Last year on TIFF, when it splashed over Ryerson’s screen in the Midnight Madness program and the audience shot at the IMAX screen of the Scotiabank, the glorious excess of the movie was more of a feature than a bug. But reduced to smaller locations and streaming, the experience is more sharpening than transport.

@normwilner

.

advertisement