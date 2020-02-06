BIRDS OF PREY (AND THE FANTASTIC EMANCIPATION OF A HARLEY QUINN) (Cathy Yan). 109 minutes. Some subtitles. Opens Friday (February 7th). See listing. Evaluation: NNN

Birds of prey (and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn) state their mission right there in the title: Relief from Margot Robbie’s vortex chaos agent from the yoke of the miserable suicide squad of 2016, which she only regarded as a giggling manipulator in hot pants. Both the character and the actor can do much more, and this is the film that proves it.

Birds Of Prey removes Harley from the gray slogan of David Ayers action film and immerses her in the brighter, more colorful world of Gotham City, which can be seen here more often in daylight than in the Batman series since the 1960s. (This could be because the Dark Knight is completely absent on this adventure, as is Harley’s ex-boyfriend, the Joker. Maybe they don’t argue about whether the Joaquin Phoenix film is canonical.)

The sun may be shining, but Gotham is still a cesspool where crime syndicates butcher each other as the police shrug and look away. And somewhere in the middle of chaos are Harley’s future collaborators: tough cop Renée Montoya (Rosie Perez), nightclub singer Dinah Lance (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), and a mysterious avenger (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), who is even referred to as a crossbow killer, though she thinks of a better name.

They are all drawn together by the hunt for a young pickpocket named Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) who stole something of immense value from the evil criminal lord Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor) and therefore has a high price tag on his head. As it happens, Harley does; Her breakup with Mister J means that she is no longer under his protection and every idiot in Gotham is for her head. Cue the mess.

Birds Of Prey can be a lot of fun when it’s on the move: the decision to reposition Harley as the heroine of her own story is wise, and Robbie’s energy and presence are more than enough to take a picture. More importantly, Christina Hodson’s script respects the character’s history as well as her fighting skills, and is based on the former Dr. Harleen Quinzel builds a sharp gag that constantly (and exactly) treats everyone she meets.

The problem is that it’s just one of many moving parts that vie for screen time in a film that feels crowded and signed at the same time. Hodson and director Cathy Yan (Dead Pigs) work very hard to reconcile the arches and activities of half a dozen major characters, not all of which are organically compatible. Harley was not a member of the Birds Of Prey in the comics, but one of their opponents, which is why it is more difficult to tell this story from your perspective than it might have been otherwise. (She’s also the narrator who playfully imposes a jumbled chronology that is nowhere near as much fun as the filmmakers seem to think.)

When the film stops focusing on its other main characters – especially Smollett-Bell’s conflicted Dinah, who you may know as Black Canary, and Winstead’s hyperfocused Helena Bertinelli, who shows up like a terminator throughout the story – we get a feeling instead they as individuals with their own goals instead of supporting the players in Harley’s drama. It’s a good thing – and in DC terms, it’s far more than the Justice League film did.

Still, Birds Of Prey takes a very, very long time to put his team together, and the weight they face is not that high. McGregor’s little Sionis is an even less committed villain than Jared Leto’s strutting joker, and he’s messed with Chris Messina as a creepy sidekick who supports his boss’s more sadistic tendencies. It is clearly intended to point out the stunted weaknesses of bad men, but it sometimes manifests itself in sheer cruelty, like a moment when Roman humiliates a random patron in his club just because he can. (It’s a bit too real for the film’s brighter, plumper tone.)

Most of the time, however, the film works. The standard situations are strong, the action choreography kinetic and entertaining, and when all the characters are finally in the same place, Birds Of Prey delivers the right chaos for the super teams. It’s an improvement on the suicide squad by almost every metric imaginable … and at this point everything really matters.

@normwilner