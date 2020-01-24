Review: Andy Shauf puts an entire album in Parkdale's Skyline dinner

advertisement

The new songs from Andy Shauf are fictional, but feel oh so real, especially if you live in Toronto and even more so if you live in Parkdale and frequent Skyline, the restaurant where most of the new album by the Toronto-based musician takes place. Over the course of one night and 11 songs we meet the narrator and his friend Charlie about pints served by the family Rose in the cozy bar. We hear about the empty psychic space that was left by Judy, the ex-girlfriend of the narrator who is back in town and whom we also meet at the end of the album.

The narrator is shy, sensitive, tongue-bound – hard to distinguish from Shauf himself. Those qualities are reflected in Shauf’s soft, complaining voice; in his scene setting texts full of authentic dialogue and wonder; in his strange statements, presumably formed by his national Saskatchewan upbringing. (If the last song wasn’t called Changer, which he says “change-oah,” I would never know what word he sang in the chorus.)

Rounded out of 50 songs written over a period of 1.5 years, a time when the star of Shauf has risen steadily thanks to the success of 2016’s also conceptual The Party, the gripping vignettes of The Neon Skyline are set for perfect melodies and refined arrangements. (As usual, Shauf has written, performed, arranged and produced the entire story.) New melodic and rhythmic risks are being taken. The great shuffling verses of Clove Cigarette turn into swinging choruses that are a pleasant surprise. Thirteen hours has a complicated, almost atonal vocal melody that Shauf nailed effortlessly. Living Room is surprisingly jazzy.

These new movements land in a fresh rather than unnecessary way. It is still Andy Shauf in particular, with concerned clarinet, lightly plucked guitar and confident keys that all contribute to his soft power. And although The Party was also a series of songs that followed a series of characters, here the narrator’s POV remains and Shauf can stay closer to the more invisible peaks and troughs of the impact of the breakup. Much of the album is melancholy, but also sweet, philosophical, self-lowering and recognizable. There is a good joke on Try Again and on the title track he sings: “I looked in my fridge / it was a dark scene, so I made some bread.”

Interestingly, the idealized Judy in the second song Where Are You Judy? turns out to be quite hard when we finally meet her at the end of the album. They are together in the third to last song Try Again, which is all painful clumsiness punctuated with jealousy and pain, and the subsequent Fire Truck even darker. The lighter, beer-like atmosphere of the first half of the album slips into something drunk and tense, and you remember that relationships often end with a good reason, although it may be easy to forget that in the loss.

Shauf takes us home with the beautiful country-like ballad Changer, which echoes the latest issue of The Party Martha Sways and whose lyrics suggest that The Neon Skyline is about both homesickness and heartache – about the loneliness of life in the big city and the places we find a home in it.

Andy Shauf plays in the Danforth Music Hall on April 23 and 24.

Carla Gillis

Formerly the music editor of NU, Carla continues to write for the music section on the health of the music scenes of Toronto and Canada, do-it-yourself communities and race and gender issues.

