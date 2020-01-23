Review: And The Birds Rained Down is a rich, moving film about aging and relationships

advertisement

AND THE BIRDS RAIN DOWN (Louise Archambault). 125 minutes. Subtitled. Opens Friday (January 24). See list. Rating: NNNN

On the edge of a small town in Quebec, on the banks of a beautiful lake, three old men (Gilbert Sicotte, Rémy Girard, Kenneth Welsh) live in huts, separate from society.

They are hermits in a technical sense, but they are not total summaries. They live a normal life. They are swimming in the lake. They play with their dogs. Tom (Girard) plays his guitar. And they are practical to a certain extent: they grow a little weed to pay for the deliveries of the young Steve (Éric Robidoux), who works at the motel in the city.

We spend some time with them and begin to understand that these men – or at least Tom and Charlie (Sicotte) – have pretty good reasons to withdraw from the larger world. But it can’t last: the forest fires in the north are getting closer, threatening their camp and people keep walking into their utopia.

A photographer (Ève Landry) arrives to document the survivors of another disastrous fire decades earlier. And then Steve appears with his aunt (Andrée Lachapelle), who has spent decades in a psychiatric hospital and could use some relative peace and quiet.

And The Birds Rained Down is about the end of things, and possibly the beginning of something else. Writer / director Louise Archambault, who edits a novel by Jocelyne Saucier, sets aside the mushy excitement of her 2013 Gabrielle outbreak for a more gloomy look at aging and relationships, and how people choose to face their final days.

It is muted and moving, patiently collects its characters and slides alongside them, offering us a sense of individual stories coming together. The story balances its familiarity with texture and feeling; there are not many surprises, but Archambault offers a specificity – a sense of people and place – that becomes richer and more moving as her film unfolds.

Not every role receives the same attention. The part of Welsh is not much more than a cameo, and Raf of Landry and Steve of Robidoux stay on the edge as the focus of Archambault narrows to its core trio.

And those actors are perfectly cast. Sicotte and Girard are fascinating as the aging heroes, who cherish their shared loneliness, but are willing to welcome those in need, and Lachapelle – who died last fall – delivers an extraordinary sense of promise as a woman experiencing life for the first time .

@normwilner

Norman Wilner

Norman, a lifelong Torontonian, became NOW’s senior film writer in early 2008. He had previously reviewed films for Metro newspapers in Canada and dealt with all possible video formats (yes, even Beta).

