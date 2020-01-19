Revealed: Favorite destinations of UAE residents to visit in 2020 - News

advertisement

Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the Maldives, Italy, Switzerland, Azerbaijan, Russia, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and Vietnam will be the most popular destination on the UAE list for 2020 vacations, company executives said.

Emily Williams, head of the product at dnata Travel UAE, says that Thailand remains a favorite choice, a destination that offers city and island life all year round.

“More travelers are spending time in Koh Samui and we predict that this will continue in 2020. The cultural capital of Turkey, Istanbul, is always popular, with the 2020 UEFA Champions League final in May that will generate more traffic this year. London remains a hotspot in the UK, while more traction is observed in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to the rugged, epic countryside and vibrant cities, “she said.

In addition, religious tourism to Saudi Arabia, Alps, and world-class ski and alpine resorts in Switzerland, paradise islands of the Maldives and lively Baku in Azerbaijan will also be one of the top lists that the UAE residents should visit in 2020.

Dnata expects that Russia, Vietnam, Japan, the Seychelles, Mauritius and Sri Lanka will also be popular in 2020 due to the large upcoming events there.

“Travel to Russia grew strongly in 2019 and we predict that this trend will continue in 2020, with cities outside the largest and most popular, Moscow and St. Petersburg, including the popular leisure destination for local travelers – Sochi – gaining momentum win, “she said.

Mamoun Hmedan, general manager of Mena and India at Wego, sees Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan and Jordan as trending destinations for the UAE residents to visit this year.

“Saudi Arabia has been on the rise since last year due to investments in the entertainment and infrastructure sector. We have seen many travelers looking for hotel stays and flights in KSA. This trend will continue in 2020,” said Hmedan.

He said that bookings to Azerbaijan have increased by 155 percent in the last four months.

Moreover, places like the UK, France, Thailand and Austria are among the top destinations for local and regional travelers for 2020.

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, said that the number of visitors has increased from GCC to Ireland from year to year, and that the UAE has been specifically the fastest growing emerging market for the island of Ireland, with remarkable growth over the past few years. .

“Tourism Ireland estimates that 75,000 Middle Eastern travelers visited the island of Ireland in 2018, with an expected increase in 2019 awaiting definitive visitor statistics,” Gibbons said. Ireland now offers visa-free access to Emiratis.

