advertisement

Virtually everything in Nigeria, no matter how well-meaning, becomes ethnic, political, or religious. This is also the case with Operation Amotekun: the West Nigeria Security Network whose recent launch by the Governors of the Southwest, on 9 January, has raised important questions in the heart of the Nigerian dilemma and the fault lines of the Nigerian state.

Today, there is a planned Amotekun solidarity walk in all six southwestern states led by state coordinators who are members of a group called Yoruba World Congress – an umbrella group for all Yoruba socio-cultural and self-determination groups. A convention statement says, “All Yoruba people are being urged to come out with millions wherever they are in Oduduwa country on Tuesday to show the world that Amotekun has come to stay.” Yorubas in the state of Kwara has been asked to join the protest. Non-Yoruba residents in the southwest have also been told that Amotekun is for the protection of everyone in the southwest, not just Yorubas. The planned rally can strengthen the position of those who claim that Amotekun is a southwest attempt to assert itself within the Nigerian Federation, and a hidden plan to introduce state police or regional police through the back door or perhaps a first step in the direction of the South West demand for restructuring. Nevertheless, the suspicion that this is an anti-federal government initiative or a form of political rebellion cannot stand: 5 out of 6 spearhead operation Amotekun are members of the ruling All Progressives Congress. Governor only Seyi Makinde of the state of Oyo belongs to the Democratic Party of the opposition.

advertisement

Whatever form the Amotekun Solidarity Wall takes in terms of presence, the organizers have a duty to ensure that it is calm and well organized. They have the right to express an opinion on a matter of general interest. They are also entitled to a legitimate protest. The police and other security authorities must recognize the need to facilitate the expression of those rights. The police inspector general and his men must be careful and fully professional. We do not expect that tomorrow morning we will read reports on either accidental discharge or misuse of firepower / tear gas. Unaware, Operation Amotekun has declared the federal government simply to divide the country further along geographical lines: North versus South; and provided fuel for the solidarity policy in the south and the central belt and the oxygen supply of the identity policy in the southwest.

This is the significance of the questions that have been raised about the Federal Government’s objection to Operation Amotekun. The Attorney General of the Federation cited Article 45 of the second list of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which grants the federal government exclusive powers over the police, and emphasized that the security network of Western Nigeria is illegal. Malami is a Senior Lawyer of Nigeria (SAN). He is also Chief Law Officer of the Federation and legal adviser to the federal government. The Amotekun Solidarity Walk is intended to remind him that he is unable to give orders to the six states in the western part of Nigeria. It is an open, people-centered rejection of his interpretation of the law. Other side like him (Femi Falana, Olisa Agbakoba and chef Afe Babalola) and a senior lawyer, professor Itse Sagay who is pro-Buhari, pro-APC and pro-establishment, has also had reason to give the attorney general a short lesson in elementary law. The Attorney General still owes the public a statement in response to the opposing views that have now been expressed with the same 1999 constitution.

Do the people of Nigeria, regardless of their ethnicity, have a duty to make a useful contribution to the well-being of their communities, as stated in Article 24 of the Constitution? Is the Attorney General of the Federation also aware that President Muhammad Buhari reaffirms the value of this part of the Constitution whenever he states that national security requires the contribution of every Nigerian and every community? Chief Afe Babalola has also drawn the attention of the AGF to articles 40 and 45 of the Nigerian constitution. In rejecting the position of the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, various stakeholders are convinced that he only expressed a personal opinion and that he is not authorized to enforce his own statement. They want him to go to court if he so wishes, and thus allow the courts to give an interpretation and make a decision accordingly.

Operation Amotekun is a product of the politics of protection and failure of the same Nigerian police that the AGF Malami is trying to protect. Amotekun has been said to be an attempt to establish a state police or regional police force. If so, what is even wrong with that? We must be reminded that state police or regional police are not as abstraction as many claim to be. The police in Nigeria have a colonial origin. Between 1861 and 1930, Nigeria had a fully decentralized police system: every part of the country: the Lagos colony, the coast of Niger, the northern and southern protectorates, indigenous authorities and local governments had their own police forces. Under the indirect control system, local police forces were under the control of traditional rulers, especially in western and northern Nigeria. The Native Authority Ordinance (No. 4 of 1916) and later, the Protectorate Laws (Enforcement) Ordinance (No. 15 of 1924) empowered traditional rulers to prevent crime and arrest offenders in their jurisdiction and hire persons for police work .

In the West, the kings had “akodas and olopas”; in the north there was the dogarai or yan dan doka. There were also constabularies. In 1930, the colonial authorities merged the police of northern and southern Nigeria. It was the first time a national police force was established, but even then, that national authority co-existed with the local police in Western and Northern Nigeria. While the people accepted the latter, they distrusted the national police, which was largely regarded as a cruel instrument of oppression and intimidation used by the colonial authorities to suppress the people. The people were largely afraid of the colonial police. In 1966, the Aguiyi-Ironsi regime established the Gobir panel to re-examine the idea of ​​two police forces – local and national. The report was finally presented to the Yakubu Gowon regime and in accordance with the recommendations of the Gobir panel, the local police services were dissolved on the grounds that they were corrupt and open to abuse by politicians.

The national police, the Nigeria Police Force, were retained even if nothing was done to transform it in terms of essence, character and culture. After independence, the Nigerian police retained its character as a means of repression and intimidation, feared rather than respected by the people. It has since remained a tool in the hands of the powerful. Between 1966 and 1979, the police hierarchy occasionally played a role in the governance process, but in due course Nigeria military rulers paralyzed the police by starving the institution of funding, equipment and personnel. The army did not want a rival security agency. Since the return to democracy in 1999, the fortunes of the Nigerian police have not changed. The two former military leaders who became president during the period have paid more attention to the armed forces. They may claim to have been confronted with the emerging crisis of the South-South and North-East uprising and an asymmetrical terrorist war, but the truth is that the Nigerian police are disabled. It remains connected to its colonial character as a tool in the hands of powerful forces to suppress and oppress people. There is no guarantee that a former soldier serving as a Nigerian civilian president would ever reverse the fate of the Nigerian police or accept the idea of ​​a state police.

The inefficiency of the Nigerian police and its slavish nature have made matters worse. Complaints about police violence indicate the extent of alienation between people and the institution, but it is the reported gross inefficiency that is the biggest problem. Since 1999 there has been a strong excitement for the establishment of the state police, especially in the southern part of Nigeria. People want to control their own safety. Section 214 (1) of the 1999 Constitution recognizes only a national police, namely: “There will be a police for Nigeria, known as the Nigeria police, and subject to the provisions of this section, no other police will be established for the Federation or even a part thereof. “Article 215 establishes the office of the inspector general of police and police commissioners and defines the source of the authority, being the president or the person whom he authorizes in article 215, paragraph 3. Nevertheless, the truth is that the police of Nigeria such as it is suffering a crisis of legitimacy and trust.

The answer to this is since 1999 the emergence of all kinds of security equipment throughout the country to promote the interests of the community. Vigilance in most parts of Nigeria in the form of neighborhood guards, alternative private sector guards, estate protection units and surveillance groups set up by state governments (more than 23) and the erosion of confidence in the national police illustrate the extent of this situation. In parts of the north there is the Hisbah police, who apply the sharia rules. In the North East, the state government of Borno has set up a civilian joint task force to assist military and other security agencies in the fight against the Boko Haram and ISWAP. The courage and contributions of the Civilian Joint Task Force have been praised by both local and international analysts. In Southwest Nigeria there was the Oodua peoples congress, in the east the Bakassi boys, in the south-south the Egbesu boys. Every other community has tried to defend themselves and protect themselves. Some states in the southwest have in fact established Security Trust Funds at some point to support under-funded, formal, existing security agencies and vigilante groups.

And now the Attorney General of the Federation is complaining about Operation Amotekun. Was he just politically correct to adapt to the misconceptions of some northern youths and the elderly? We should be surprised that he has not declared illegal, the deployment of guards by almost every home, every neighborhood and every community in Nigeria. If you attend one of the parties held every weekend in Lagos, you will most likely find private guards who provide security. Nobody calls the police. They fear that the police will collect bribes and allow all kinds of people into the hall, in addition to the fear of accidental dismissal.

Operation Amotekun is a response from the community to the challenge of insecurity in Nigeria. President Muhammadu Buhari says that safeguarding the safety of life and property is an important part of his three-dimensional pact with the Nigerian people, but Nigerians still feel very insecure. His hardest critics compare the current situation in the country with the season of anomie that was the civil war of 1967 – 1970. That is why Amotekun, given the peak in banditism, conflicts between farmers and farmers, kidnapping, insurrection, armed robbery and terrorism. What the Governors of the Southwest have shown is that they have “a responsibility to protect their people.” Their recognition of that responsibility can only be meaningful in terms of intervention. Hence Operation Amotekun. They deserve to be praised and not bothered by an exaggerated federal government that interprets the law quite selectively. Well enough, the Attorney General of the Federation is reminded that there is more than one rule of interpretation in the law.

However, the conversation is completely useful. Operation Amotekun has raised fundamental questions around the 1999 Constitution and the police as an institution. Shouldn’t someone in the National Assembly submit a bill to reconsider Articles 214 and 215 of the 1999 Constitution to remove Nigeria from the threshold of imperial police to people-oriented, community-oriented police? The colonial forces constantly reorganized the police in Nigeria between 1861 and 1930. Why is the Nigerian state, in a season of innovation and creativity in the world, trapped in the past, unable to provide safety for the people? This is the main question.

***

Ihedioha wins in losses

Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, former deputy chairman of the House of Representatives (2011-2015) and governor of Imo State (May 29, 1999 – January 14, 2020) was long recalled by a seven-member panel of judicial courts as one of the most shocking moments in the history of the Nigeria Supreme Court. By not making his ruling immediately available and the reasons for his decision to award victory to Senator Hope Uzodinma who finished fourth in the Gubernatorial elections of March 9, 2019 in Imo State, the Supreme Court of Nigeria has created room for speculation and imagination to cause a riot.

The Ihedioha case is a test case for the maxim that ‘justice should not be done alone; it must be seen as done. “Whatever their Lordships say, now or later the dominant public opinion is that no justice has been done. The Supreme Court intentionally or unknowingly made every observer a mathematician. How on earth, people ask, did the Supreme Court arrive at a definitive number of votes that exceeded the number of registered and accredited voters? The protests in the Imo state on Sunday and similar protests throughout the country, even in non-PDP states, are an indication that it is our fragile democratic process that is being threatened. Hope Uzodinma loses in winning. Ihedioha is the real winner. His loss has taken him to a higher place of settlement. He is the Prince of the People’s Hearts, beyond legal technical details.

advertisement