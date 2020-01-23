Return to the Afterlife: Overcome the loss of Harold Ramis

advertisement

Bill Murray will definitely be there Ghostbusters: life after deathand finally broke his silence about his involvement in the upcoming sequel. Previously, Dan Aykroyd and Sigourney Weaver had both suggested Murray would return with the other franchise star Ernie Hudson, but Murray himself still had to talk about his possible casting.

When Bill Murray officially confirmed he would be in the film, he spoke about what eventually led him to return to the role of Peter Venkman and to honor Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan’s screenplay.

“The script is good. It has a lot of feeling. It has a lot of family in it, with continuous lines that are really interesting. It will work.”

An important cast member from the original films, who will not return with the others, is Harold Ramis, who unfortunately passed away in 2014. Aykroyd has also hinted that the story will pay homage to Ramis and Egon Spengler and Murray agrees, and tells Vanity Fair that the character’s death is recognized in Afterlife and plays a major role in the story. From the interview:

“Well, we’re a man among ourselves. That’s the deal. And that’s the story we’re telling, that’s the story they wrote.”

Murray could refer to the family ties between Egon and the new characters that were introduced in Ghostbusters: life after death, As the trailer shows, the film follows single mother Callie (Carrie Coon) with her son Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) and daughter Phoebe (McKenna Grace) on a farm inherited from her “late grandfather”.

There you’ll find some of the old Ghostbusters toys and props, including the Ecto-1 cruiser and even Egon’s uniform, as seen in the first Ghostbusters Afterlife trailer. Although Reitman has not officially confirmed the connection to the Spengler family, it seems to be a safe assumption that the grandfather who left all these things behind is the late Egon Spengler.

This is the first time that Murray has returned to the role of Peter Venkman in a live action film since the Ghosbusters II of 1989. Aykroyd, Ramis, and original director Ivan Reitman had been trying to make a third Ghostbusters film for years, but one of the biggest hurdles had always been the difficulty getting Murray back.

It seemed like we would never see Murray as Venkman again, although hope that this happened was restored in 2009 when he gave the character of Ghostbusters: The Video Game his voice. He would also appear a bit for the restart of Paul Feig 2016, albeit as a different character, which makes it clear that he is at least open to appearing in more Ghostbusters films.

Ghostbusters: life after death will premiere in cinemas on July 10, 2020. Jason Reitman is not only co-author of the screenplay with Gil Kenan, but also director of the sequel. His father Ivan, director of the original Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II, produced. If the film does better than restarting in 2016, a new franchise could emerge. This message comes to us from the Vanity Fair.

