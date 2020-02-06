Advertisement

Wichita State Pitcher Bailey Lange suffered a leg injury last season. (Photo courtesy)

One of the Wichita State softball practice routines is a pitching round. It simulates throwing a seven-inning game, except that throwing a seven-inning game is somewhat easier.

“In the first inning, you throw as many pitches as possible in 90 seconds,” said senior pitcher Bailey Lange. “In the last part of the first inning, you do a training like med ball slams or suicides. It raises a lot of bad luck for seven innings in a short time. “

These workouts spotlight a shocker pitching employee, who is largely considered a strength due to Lange’s return after an injury. There is experience and talent behind her and they should all be in good shape after the leg burners.

“It’s one of the most exhausting workouts I’ve seen with our players,” said Madison Perrigan, senior catcher. “It prepares them to play two games a day, seven innings. Each of them is able to throw a full game.”

Wichita State opened its season this weekend at the Texas Classic in Austin and finished second at the American Athletic Conference. The Shockers went 32-24 last season, 12-9 in the American. They ended the 2019 conference game with a 10: 4 run that included a home run win over the first-placed USF.

They did it without length, who missed most of the past season with a leg injury. She’s back in her place as a Wichita State Top Pitcher, adding a dangerous hitter. In 2018, she went 20-13 with an average of 2.90 earned runs and reached 285 with seven home runs.

“I’m mostly excited,” said Lange. “I want the ball and I want to play as many games as possible. It’s been a while.”

Lange won the honor of all conferences in 2018 and won two regional games with great success in the regional NCAA game. The Shockers go into 2020 and know they are starting an ace that has performed well in large games and has worked to add a curveball to their arsenal.

“Having your back was comforting,” said Perrigan. “She’ll be right back.”

Long tore the ligaments, broke his ankle and broke his left leg in the eighth game of last season. She slipped into second place during a game against Louisiana Tech and that ended her season. The injury has not ended its impact on the shockers, and the experience of watching from the shelter is helpful.

“I have a better perspective this year,” she said. “Just staying calm is something I noticed from great players, and I have to do that. I would get very angry with myself if things that weren’t worth getting angry with.”

Trainer Kristi Bredbenner welcomes another mature voice to the team. Sometimes advice or encouragement can mean more to come from a player than from a coach. When trainers tell the shockers that they swing on the plots early, their long time as an observer helps to reinforce these thoughts.

“These eyes see the same things as the coaches and they can really use that to their advantage,” said Bredbenner.

On the field, Bredbenner expects Lange to take on her role as a top two-way threat.

“She has the tools to succeed and we will be relying on her in many big games,” said Bredbenner.

The pitching circuits are designed to help Lange prepare for these tasks.

“It makes a game a lot easier to throw,” she said. “You don’t worry about being tired. You worry more about the pitches you throw.”

Bredbenner is confident that due to the depth and variety of pitches and the tempo of the staff, the Shockers Lange will not have to tax too much.

Madison Perrigan and Erin McDonald are back after receiving all of the conference honors in 2019. (Photo courtesy).

In the absence of Lange, Junior Erin McDonald was honored with a record of 15 to 12 and an average of 2.90 runs for the second team’s overall conference. Junior Caitlin Bingham made 23 starts and threw eight full games on the way to a 13-9 record and 3.90 ERA.

The Bullpen features Junior Hailey Martinez and Redshirt Sophomore McKenzie Weber.

“We have some quality jugs with experienced quality right behind them (Lange),” said Bredbenner. “On a good day, Bingham is an elite and I hope that she can participate in these good days much more this year. These three jugs can be a power. “

