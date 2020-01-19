advertisement

Mark your calendars: This March promises to be amazing.

The long-awaited restart of Stephen Spielberg’s Amazing Stories will premiere with five episodes on Friday, March 6, as the streaming service announced on Sunday on the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour.

According to the official logline, this version of Amazing Stories is described as a “reinterpretation” of the Emmy-winning original anthology series that ran on NBC for two seasons in the mid-1980s. Once upon a time executive producers Eddie Kitsis and Adam Horowitz will act as show runners; The directors of the episode include Mark Mylod (Successor, Game of Thrones), Chris Long (The Americans), Michael Dinner (Incredible), Sylvain White (The Beginner) and Susanna Fogel (Utopia).

Horowitz and Kitsis will appear alongside Spielberg, Justin Falvey (The Haunting of Hill House), Darryl Frank (Bull) and others as EPs. Amblin Television and Universal Television will produce.

Apple TV + also released the following photo on Sunday, taken from a Mylod-led episode titled “The Rift,” in which Kerry Lynn Bishe (stop and fire), Edward Burns (she’s the one), Juliana Canfield ( Succession) and Austin play Stowell (The Secret Life of American Teens).

Other episodes include Dylan O’Brien (Teen Wolf), Victoria Pedretti (She), Sasha Alexander (Rizzoli & Isles), Josh Holloway (Lost) and Robert Forster (Heroes, Twin Peaks) in his final role.

Are you planning to see Amazing Stories? Let us know in the comments!

