FSU basketball needed a win at home against Syracuse to keep up with the leaders in the ACC. We discuss the ugly but difficult victory.

FSU basketball No. 8 (21-4, 11-3 ACC) won 80-77 against Syracuse Orange (14-11, 7-7 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.

The win was ugly but impressive when the Noles played without top scorer Devin Vassell for unknown reasons because he was not injured.

The FSU was led by Patrick Williams and M. J. Walker with 17 and 16 points, respectively. Walker was 5 out of 9 from three-point land.

The Noles dominated the boards and reached a total of +18 and +10 on the offensive. Overall, the FSU shot 43 percent, while connecting with 44 percent from the three-point country.

However, they had 18 sales, often Trent Forrest dripped out of control because he had six sales himself.

The Noles continue to fight defensively as they allow too many simple baskets on the course. Syracuse shot a total of 44 percent, but was only 7 out of 25 from three-point land.

thoughts

This game was far too tight for comfort, as the Noles should have blown out this Syracuse team without Vassell. Half of them led with 41-33 and expanded the lead to 11 points within 12 minutes.

The FSU relaxed and Syracuse made a 15-4 run in the next six minutes to end the game 59-59. The Orange built up a four-point lead several times, but a three-point and a foul by M.J. Walker was the turning point with 2:36 points remaining.

Some crucial free throws by RaiQuan Gray and Trent Forrest sealed victory for the Noles.

Some social media fans criticized Leonard Hamilton’s decision not to play Devin Vassell. I like it when he holds on to his guns and doesn’t play him for some reason. This will keep the team’s culture intact. No player is bigger than the team, and nothing proves that it’s more than winning without it.

FSU Basketball will try to avenge their first loss of the season when they play in Pittsburgh on Tuesday at 8 p.m. broadcast with the game on the ACC network.