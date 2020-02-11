The villagers protested against the merger and dissolution of villages in the Panchayat districts of Ranipet, Vellore and Tirupattur. They also held strikes at the consultation meeting that took place on Tuesday at the Vellore Collectorate.

The meeting was organized after the district administrations made proposals to delimit the administrative areas of the villages in Madhanur, Alangayam and Tirupattur Panchayat in the Tirupattur district. Panchayat unions in Kaveripakkam, Nemili, Arakkonam and Sholingur in Ranipet district; Panchayat unions Anaikattu, Gudiyatham and Pernambut in the Vellore district.

The meeting invited the public to submit proposals in the form of petitions. The collectors of Vellore, Tirupattur and Ranipet, A. Shanmuga Sundaram, M.P. Sivanarul and S. Divyadharshini, District Revenue Officer-Vellore, J. Partheeban and DRDO project manager S. Malathi participated.

The Secretary General of the Federation of Farmers’ Organizations of Tamil Nadu, A.C.

“Requests not considered”

“We have been calling for a separate Panchayat union for these 26 villages for several years. This was communicated to the state government at the time of the district bifurcation consultation. But without paying attention to our request, it is unacceptable for the people to make decisions themselves. We held a strike during the meeting, and if they follow the plan, these villages will not take part in local body surveys that are expected to take place in the coming months, ”said Venkatesan.

Local residents near Ponnai have also protested the union of some villages with the Katpadi Panchayat Union in the Vellore district.

They suggested that they be brought under the Sholingur Panchayat Union instead.

Residents who came from Ranipet District said, “The residents indicated that the officials made decisions and then tried to convince us. This is not an advisory session. You should believe the voices of the people, otherwise there is no point in continuing these meetings. “

Mr Shanmuga Sundaram, who spoke at the meeting, said that their suggestions would be taken into account and the replies would be mailed. The panchayats in the village were reorganized under various panchayat unions to complete the formation of new districts, he added.

According to the new agreements, there are no changes to Vellore, Kaniyambadi and K.V. Kuppam Panchayat unions in Vellore district.

Likewise, there are no changes in Kandhili, Natrampalli and Jolarpet in the Tirupattur district and no changes in the Panchayat unions Thimiri, Walajah and Arcot in the Ranipet district.

You reached your free article limit this month.

Register for free with The Hindu and get unlimited access for 30 days.

Subscription benefits include

Today’s paper

In a clear list you will find a mobile version of articles from the daily newspaper.

Unlimited access

Read as many articles as you want without restrictions.

Personalized recommendations

A selected list of articles that match your interests and preferences.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages load instantly.

dashboard

A single point of contact to view the latest updates and manage your settings.

admission

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Unconvinced? Know why you should pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans currently do not include e-paper, crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print products. Our plans improve your reading experience.