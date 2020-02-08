Sumter County Sheriff’s MPs warn the public of a telephone fraud involving calls made by someone who claims to be with the IRS.

A victim recently said that he received the call and was told that he had to withdraw money and buy Target gift cards. In this case, the fake phone number was the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office emergency number (352) 793-2621.

It is important to remember that law enforcement agencies do not require payments from people with active arrest warrants or ask someone to buy gift cards to make a payment.

Sheriff officials say that anyone who receives such a call should be aware that it is fraudulent. You should not send money or provide personal information to the caller.

If you have any questions regarding the authenticity of law enforcement agencies, please contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 793-2621.