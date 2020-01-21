Residents of Quarters Apartments arrested with drug paraphernalia

advertisement

Anthony Scorza

A resident of the Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake was arrested with drug supplies.

44-year-old Anthony Louis Scorza, who works as a car technician in Belleview, was traveling in a gray Mitsubishi limousine to US 301 at 12:19 p.m. on Tuesday when an inspection of the vehicle label revealed that it had expired after an arrest in June Report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Scorza informed the deputy that he was driving a company vehicle and that the company would not renew the license plate due to his toll violations. A K-9 unit was called to the scene and the dog was made aware of the vehicle.

A pat showed that Scorza had two narcotics pipes, one in his pocket and the other in his groin. A third pipe was found in a golf bag in the vehicle.

He was arrested for possession of drug items and posted to Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after paying a $ 1,000 bail.

