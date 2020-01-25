Residents are suing businesses for an explosion that damaged homes

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Two lawsuits against Watson Grinding and Manufacturing for the fatal explosion that killed two people and severely damaged hundreds of homes.

Sophia Navarro is seeking more than $ 1 million in damages, plus an injunction and an injunction to secure evidence at the scene.

Massive explosion damage treated as a crime scene

According to the lawsuit, Navarro’s house was badly damaged by the explosion.

“The plaintiff’s doors were damaged, the walls torn, the fortifications destroyed. The foundation was broken,” the lawsuit said.

What we know about the victims of the Houston explosion

Another lawsuit was filed on behalf of two families, the Mirandas and the Bravos. They claim that their homes were completely destroyed and sentenced by Harris County officials.

You have applied for an injunction and injunction to keep evidence at the scene and allow for a review.

