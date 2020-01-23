Residents are discussing the proposal to build a resort on Del Mar Bluff

advertisement

DEL MAR, California – In a busy city hall in Del Mar, parishioners discussed the highly controversial proposal of the Marisol project, which is currently on the way to the March vote, on Thursday evening.

The development proposal, known as Measure G, calls on Del Mar voters to approve a 65-room, 27-villa, 22-low-income, and four-apartment hotel with a clear view of the Pacific. The Marisol proposal is located on the northernmost cliffs overlooking the dog beach.

“You or I can go there with friends or family, have a glass of wine or a meal, or have a cup of coffee in the early morning and enjoy an incredible view,” said Tim Havilend, a Del Mar resident.

Opponents say developers are trying to bypass the normal process of government and community input.

“You are not voting for a hotel, you are voting for a zone change, and whatever is included in this initiative is becoming law,” said Clay Westling, a Solana Beach resident.

The vote will take place on March 3. Del Mar has approximately 3,200 voters, so 1,600 votes could claim the vote.

Now some neighbors are talking to others to get them to take their stand.

