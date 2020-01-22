Researchers reveal secrets from 2,800-year-old Hebrew texts using AI - Archeology

advertisement

A team of Israeli researchers has used the power of artificial intelligence for an unusual purpose: studying Hebrew inscriptions on fragments of clay found in the ruins of Samaria, the former capital of the Biblical Kingdom of Israel. This high-tech analysis allowed them to conclude that a large collection of ceramic shards with inscriptions that were made around 2,800 years ago had been written by only two writers.

The study, published in PLOS ONE on Wednesday, suggests that while the northern Israelite monarchy had built up a centralized bureaucracy, literacy could have been very rare even during the kingdom’s heyday. This type of exploration of First Temple inscriptions also has far-reaching implications for scientists trying to understand when the earliest version of the Bible was first written.

The Samaria inscriptions are a collection of more than 100 inscribed potsherds, also known as Ostraca, that were found in the Royal Palace of Samaria in the early 20th century. This city was the seat of power for the northern kingdom of Israel as opposed to the southern kingdom of Judah, which had its capital in Jerusalem.

The Ostraca were colored with the Paleo-Hebrew alphabet and served an administrative purpose. They recorded the arrival of various goods, mainly oil and wine, from various surrounding villages in the Israelite capital. The inscriptions span at least seven years.

The texts are dated after the reigning year of a particular king and are divided between the reigns 9, 10 and 15. Unfortunately, the name of the ruler is never mentioned, but due to the shape of the letters, experts have inscribed the inscriptions in the first half of the 8th century BC , Dated.

If we stick to the Bible, they will likely fall into the time of Joas or his son Jeroboam II, who were the only kings of Israel at that time to reign for more than 15 years.

This was the heyday of ancient Israel, which at that time controlled large areas from what is now Syria to Sinai. It took about half a century for the Assyrian Empire to enter the Levant, destroy Samaria, and around 720 BC. Conquered the northern kingdom. (But he spares Judah and his capital Jerusalem.)

The new study of Samaria ostraca was conducted by a trio of young mathematicians at Tel Aviv University, who used advanced image processing and machine learning techniques to teach a computer to compare the handwriting of 31 of the inscriptions letter by letter, and the most likely number of writers ,

Ruins of Omri’s Palace, Samaria

Matson Collection / Library of C

With a 95 percent chance, there were only two, says Shira Faigenbaum-Golovin, Ph.D. Candidate for applied mathematics and one of the main authors of the study.

Although the Samaria ostraca was found more than a century ago, many questions remained unanswered. One of them was whether they were written in Samaria itself or in the various rural areas from which the goods were dispatched. It is now likely that the previous scenario is correct. Given that only two hands were responsible for the writing, it seems reasonable that this was done in the capital instead of two scribes who were constantly traveling from village to village, Faigenbaum-Golovin explains.

The analysis also showed that the two scribes worked at the same time and did the same work.

“There was no correlation between a writer and a specific year or type of record. It’s not like one has recorded the arrival of wine and the other the arrival of oil, ”she says.

“If only two scribes wrote the examined Samaria texts at the same time and both were in Samaria and not in the country, as mentioned in the inscriptions, this would indicate (that there was centralized bureaucracy at the height of the prosperity of the Kingdom of Israel ). “Explains Prof. Israel Finkelstein, one of Israel’s leading biblical archaeologists and a member of the team of high-tech historians.

Matson Collection / Library of C

Combined with the fact that there are relatively few other texts from Israel during this period, this result suggests that literacy was not as widespread across the kingdom, Finkelstein added. “It was probably confined to the capital, the palace, and maybe the priests,” he says.

Well educated Judahites

This finding becomes particularly clear when compared to an earlier study by the same team of researchers based on the study of Jewish Ostraca found in a fortress near today’s Arad in the Negev desert. These inscriptions date from around 600 BC, almost two centuries later than Samaria ostraca, and shortly before Judah and Jerusalem in 586 BC. Fell to the Babylonians.

For this investigation, the algorithm developed by the mathematicians showed that at least six different authors had written the 18 examined inscriptions.

View of the Latter-day Palace associated with Omri and his son Ahab

Daniel Ventura

When this study was published in 2017, it was hailed as evidence that literacy was widespread in Judaism in the late First Temple period. This result is now supplemented by the new analysis of the Samaria material.

To sum up, in the capital of the prospering Israelite kingdom, which spanned much of the southern Levant, only two scribes were responsible for writing the 31 analyzed inscriptions. About two hundred years later there were at least six people in a tiny military post on the outskirts of the much smaller kingdom of Judah who could read and write correctly.

“This really shows us that there was a transition from the first half of the 8th century BC, when the spread of writing was very small, to the end of the 7th century BC, when it became much more common” , Faigenbaum-Golovin postulates.

The quest to follow the development of literacy in the ancient Israelite kingdoms is linked to a much broader debate over the composition of the earliest biblical texts.

Most scholars have long recognized that the Bible has been written, edited, and re-edited over several centuries by multiple hands using a variety of sources. However, there is no agreement as to when this process started and when the first scribes put the quill in parchment. A school of thought claims that this must have happened after the destruction of Jerusalem and the Babylonian exile because there is insufficient evidence of widespread literacy and literacy during the First Temple period that could have supported such a massive literary endeavor.

The results of the Arad ostraca provided evidence that contradicted this view and supported a competing hypothesis that at least parts of the Bible were compiled in Jerusalem before the First Temple was destroyed. This would probably be in the late 7th century BC. under the Jewish king Josiah. The Bible says that the book of Deuteronomy was “found” under Josiah (2 Kings 22), after which the king undertook religious reform to centralize worship in the temple in Jerusalem and eradicate pagan cults.

But Josias Schreiber probably didn’t find the book of books out of nowhere. They worked on the compilation and processing of earlier oral and written traditions, some of which came to Judah together with a flood of refugees when the northern empire was destroyed by the Assyrians.

While the new analysis of Samaria ostraca does not show widespread literacy and does not rule out that some texts that finally made it into the Bible were written in the Kingdom of Israel, Finkelstein opposes it.

Excavation of the palace of the kings Omri and Ahab in Samaria

Matson Collection / Library of Congress

As mentioned earlier, not many written records from this kingdom have reached us, but archaeologists have uncovered some inscriptions that show that the few northern Israelites who could write had a talent for writing literary texts. These include the writings of Kuntillet Ajrud, an Israelite outpost on Sinai, that give scholars a comprehensive insight into the kingdom’s religious beliefs. There is also the inscription Tel Deir Alla, a prophetic text that was unearthed on the east side of the Jordan Valley.

“These texts are more or less from the Samaria ostraca period,” says Finkelstein. “This means that despite the small number of writers, it has already been possible to write literary texts, including biblical texts in my opinion.”

