Rescue dogs escort bridal party down the aisle at the Pennsylvania wedding

SHARON, Pennsylvania – A Pennsylvania woman preparing to go down the aisle made sure her wedding wasn’t just about her.

And all of that was intentional because she loved animals.

“I’m excited,” Heather Pavlich said before the wedding. “I’m just so excited to be here.”

At the ceremony, however, Pavlich turned to a local dog rescue center.

“The bride contacted us and asked if we had some adoptable pets that she and her girls could have for their wedding on the island,” said Heather Huff with Legacy Dog Rescue from Ohio.

Each of their bridesmaids was accompanied by a four-legged adoptable escort as they walked down the aisle, and each desk at the reception had a basket for donations.

Pavlich said she wanted to pay more attention to the adoption of pets.

“I only knew if I would ever get married, I wanted them to be here and spread the word that there is no need for flowers,” she said.

Maid of Honor Olive Radeker said she was a little surprised at first, but then the idea grew.

“At first I thought she was a little bit crazy,” she said. “But I know Heather pretty well, and it means a lot to Heather to adopt dogs.”

A total of five dogs strutted across the island, all of which were available for adoption, and the bitches were described as wonderful guests.

“You did surprisingly well and didn’t try to beg for anyone’s food,” said Huff. “Yet.”

Even the reverend who married the couple was happy about the special guests.

“There are dogs here that need a home, and I encourage you to take a few dogs with you,” said Rev. Robert Hawk.

The hope is that the idea can spread beyond their wedding.

“You know, I’ve seen a bit of it on social media, but I’ve never let anyone benefit from it on site,” said Huff. “I think it’s a great idea.”

