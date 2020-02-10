A few months before the announcement of US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan, I had the pleasure of having lunch with an Israeli historian whose work has rightly earned him worldwide recognition. We ate in a fish restaurant in the old town of Acre where waves crashed against the city wall across the street. The conversation was likely to eventually reach the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. I said I no longer believe in a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders. The best thing that can be done for the foreseeable future is autonomy. “Autonomy in whose area exactly?” Asked my interlocutor.

The area of ​​course belongs to Israel. I believe that the crucial component of any future settlement should be Israeli control over the Jordan Valley. It is also central to Trump’s plan, which was still unknown at the time. Israel is an island of political stability in an ocean of smoldering political lava. You can’t even speak of tectonic plates. They all melted away. In this neighborhood, all the principles of political order – pan-Arabism, Arab socialism, political Islam and, above all, nationalism – were temporary at best. As the late great Bernard Lewis said, there are only four nation-states in the Middle East: Israel, Egypt, Iran and Turkey. The rest, he said, are tribes with flags.

A tiny country like Israel cannot risk this violent chaos – which is likely to continue causing waves of refugees – to come too close to its borders. We cannot afford to let him spill over the ridges of Judea and Samaria, which overlook the country’s metropolis and its only international airport. The distance between the beaches of Tel Aviv and Samaria is only 15 kilometers at the country’s narrow waist.

A Gaza-style or ISIS-style regime, let alone a total breakdown of order, a stone’s throw from Israel’s heart, is not an option. For this reason, controlling the borders on the other side of the ridge along the Jordan is vital.

On the other hand, a complete annexation of all of Judea and Samaria, also known as the West Bank, is also not realistic. It will be necessary to grant full citizenship to a very large and very hostile population and to transform Israel from a Jewish state to a de facto binational state. Annexation without the granting of citizenship is not more realistic since the Israelis are unlikely to give up the democratic nature of their state.

So we remain with autonomy as the only alternative to direct occupation. This is not a theoretical construct. It is already taking shape as there has been partial autonomy in the limited area where the Palestinian Authority exercises civilian control since the Oslo Accords in the early 1990s. Regardless of the form that autonomy takes, it will inevitably remain within Israel’s borders.

But if it is an autonomous unit in Israel, my interlocutor said, it is a kind of “apartheid”. I had the impression that this is the trump card – no pun intended – that ends the debate. As if this seal had finally ruled out the plan.

There was an uncomfortable silence. We talked about the food, which was indeed delicious.

This will likely be a familiar dialogue for many Israelis. The argument of “apartheid” is still omnipresent in our political discourse, but it has become a ghost: we are constantly following our debates without any concrete weight. In reality, it has lost both its moral and political strength and mainly survives as a form of virtue that marks the limits of political camps.

This is certainly unpleasant news for the left, but it looks as if they too will have to find out at some point that the colors on this particular banner have faded and that there is not much more that can be achieved by waving.

Activists protest Jewish settlement activities in East Jerusalem in 2010. The posters read “Apartheid is here” and “Did you hear?” Discrimination in East Jerusalem

Autonomy limits the political rights of its residents, but is very different from apartheid regimes. However, for the purpose of reasoning, let us assume that this is not the case and let us ask ourselves what the argument “apartheid” means – on the one hand on its politically pragmatic side and on the other hand on its moral-ideological side.

Winds of change

Let’s start with the pragmatic. Quite a part of the Dovis-Israeli left argues that this “apartheid” would mean the end of Zionism as it would inevitably lead Israel to South Africa. Sooner or later, the indignation of the “international community” will put diplomatic and economic pressure on them. After giving up the possibility of division, we are forced to find a one-state solution with a democratic one-person, one-vote system.

Some liberal visionaries describe this as a non-state “state of all citizens”. In reality, however, it will likely look less like Switzerland than Lebanon. We all, Palestinians and Israelis, will clasp each other’s throats.

This is not an argument to be dismissed immediately. I once thought it was not only important, but actually crucial. But over time the predictions on which they were based seem to become less and less likely. The winds seem to be blowing in the opposite direction. The European Union is weakening and recognition of the centrality and consistency of the principle of national self-determination is regaining importance. And although the principle of nationalism was a success on the Jewish side, it was a miserable failure on the Palestinian side, resulting in less nation building and more terror, violence and economic dependence.

In addition, the international background for all of this now includes the traumatic experience that Europe has had with immigration, particularly since 2015, and the refusal of large Muslim communities to integrate or give up their anti-Western bias.

In light of all of this, the chances of Israel and Palestine imposing a theoretically liberal, non-state, one-state solution to prevent “apartheid” are getting smaller and smaller. The future of Europe looks less like former EU foreign policy maker Federica Mogherini (not to mention the outgoing leader of the Labor Party Jeremy Corbyn) than British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (not to mention Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán). And while the increasingly anti-Semitic progressive left is losing ground, the increasingly less anti-Semitic right is gaining ground. As a result, the mood for Israel is getting stronger politically and the chances of an orchestrated campaign of international pressure against Israel are decreasing.

The same applies to the United States. Indeed, the Trump administration made a decisive turn in favor of Israel when it reversed the vectors to deal with the conflict: its recently published peace plan stipulates that any Palestinian rejection will result in a worse offer and not, as it always did before Trump the case was a better one.

This can change and the trend could be reversed. It is not impossible for anti-democratic liberalism to make a political comeback and overwhelm the flood of democratic populism by being tamed under the influence of the transnational EU. And in the United States, a Democratic President can take Trump’s place, and it’s likely that he or she will be even more hostile to Israel than Barack Obama. But the chances that all of this will happen simultaneously and permanently on both sides of the Atlantic are slim.

Suppose all of this would happen. Would it mean the end of Zionism? I do not think so. If the worst comes to the worst and a one-state solution with a one-person, one-vote system is imposed over an Arab majority area, Israel would be more likely to abandon the territory and even evacuate settlements than to accept it and to give up political self-determination. This would not be easy, but it would be clearly preferable to abandon the greatest achievement in Jewish history in two millennia. In any case, it is certainly safer to take such risks that might arise after the annexation of the Jordan Valley than to tempt fate in a far more dangerous way by clearing the way for chaos in the Middle East over the ridge breaks in from Judea and Samaria.

Limited self-government

For the foreseeable future – and given that the Palestinians are unlikely to accept Trump’s peace plan or any other plan that does not include Israel’s death – there seems to be no point in talking about a “solution” to the conflict. The best we can do to borrow a term from Micah Goodman’s masterful book “Catch-67” is to turn a fatal illness into a manageable chronic illness by minimizing friction.

In practice, this would mean limited self-government for the Palestinians around Israel. In the long run, one could hope for better: the Palestinians could give up hope of annihilating Israel, which would also mean giving up a “right” to “return” – i.e. H. Flood Israel with millions of descendants of the 1948 war refugees. or Palestinian autonomy can become part of the sovereign Jordan, just like Hawaii or Alaska are part of the United States, although there is no territorial link; or demography, the tide of which is in favor of the Jews, will reach a point where annexation with full citizenship will be possible without undue risk.

There is cause for optimism in this regard, as Arab-Israeli politicians vocally protest the part of Trump’s plan that relates to the redesign of the borders. This would make Israeli territories bordering the Palestinian Territory and almost exclusively populated by Arabs part of future Palestinian unity. But despite the habitual and shrill anti-Israeli rhetoric, Arab Israelis would have none of that. It seems that they would much rather live under the “Zionist colonial rule” than extend the Palestinian political authority to their geographical area. Let’s call it a backhand form of Israeli patriotism, but still Israeli patriotism.

All of these are practical political considerations. But in truth, the moral side of the apartheid argument is more dominant and as old as the occupation.

The moral condemnation of the occupation was so central to the left’s identity that it should come as no surprise that the left did not notice its gradual death. Moral arguments are only relevant when there are options to choose from. Without choice they have no meaning. You cannot be held responsible for what you cannot change. Unfortunately, this is what we discovered about the cast. Israel has repeatedly tried to end it and the Palestinians have rejected all such plans. They have rejected it since the Peel Commission first put the idea of ​​division on the table in 1937. Then they rejected the UN partition resolution of 1947, which enacted two states in British Palestine – one Arab and one Jewish. And they continued to reject all peace plans, Israeli and American, all the way through the Kerry Obama plan and now the Trump plan.

They blocked all roads to an agreement and then, with the kind permission of Hamas, taught us that a split by unilateral withdrawal is also not an option. In addition, it should now be abundantly clear that the continuation of Israeli military rule over Judea and Samaria is an essential interest of the PA, as only the Israeli defense forces protect the PA’s Fatah activists from meeting the same fate as they met brothers 2007 in Gaza through Hamas.

Nevertheless, the moral approval on the left continues with great enthusiasm, as if none of this had happened, and it extends from occupation plans to autonomy plans – because even in these plans Arab residents of the Palestinian Territory will not be able to access the To participate in elections in Israel. Hence the term “apartheid”, which wants to describe autonomy as a continuation of the occupation by other means.

Nowadays, the left tends to be angry because the progressives tend to give automatic moral correctness to the weak and automatic moral guilt to the strong when the mere reference to the occupation’s guilt for the continued occupation becomes loud. Part of this anger is based on denying Palestinian rejection and rejection.

But the other part is actually more moving: some leftists think we have to end the occupation, regardless of the price we have to pay, because it is an evil that cannot be put up with. From this perspective, the violation of Palestinian human rights is so serious that it undermines Israel’s moral foundation – right up to the expiration of its right to exist. If Zionism is based on the universal right to self-determination, it cannot exist at the expense of another people’s ability to exercise that right.

I do not know if the historian I dined with agrees with this extreme view, but I think that is what many who consider the argument of “apartheid” as the end of the case believe.

Still, one has to wonder if what we’re talking about is such a heinous, so inhumanly heinous crime that you have to die instead of committing it. Should we really end the occupation, even if this means collective suicide for Zionism and likely death for most of their sons and daughters (or at least for those who can’t afford to emigrate)?

There is no denying that crimes should be killed before committing them. Genocide would probably be the obvious example. However, it is difficult to extend this argument to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. There doesn’t seem to be much moral weight in the idea that we should choose our own death just to save the Palestinians from the consequences of their rejection and their turn to murderous terrorism. There is also little point in committing suicide just to replace Israeli military rule with a more brutal regime that deprives the Palestinians of human rights even more than Hamas did in Gaza.

The truth is that, apart from trying to justify collective suicide, the moral argument of “apartheid” makes no sense. As long as we refuse to die, we are not prevented from lagging behind with an incomplete solution to the Israeli-Palestinian swamp.

We will have to adjust to a long stretch of political clumsiness and moral ambiguity. Which is still much better than jumping into the lava around us with our hands on each other’s throats. The “Apartheid” summon does not make any of these harsh circumstances go away.