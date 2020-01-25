advertisement

According to a CBS news report, the impeachment process makes the Trump administration medieval.

“Vote against the president and your head will be on a pike.”

As the House Democrats continued to impose their initial arguments in Thursday’s impeachment charge accusing President Trump of misusing his power, a Trump confidant told CBS News that Republican senators had been warned of voting against the commander-in-chief.

In the opening speeches, the property managers examined Pres. Trump card.

A @ POTUS confidant tells CBS News that the GOP senators have been warned: “Vote against the president and your head will be on a pike.”

Here is @nancycordes https://t.co/LV1Y6QveIh pic.twitter.com/tLB9EpoWr8

– CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 23, 2020

The White House did not immediately respond to a MarketWatch request for comment.

This warning went viral because #HeadOnAPike was trending on Twitter

TWTR, -2.07%

on Friday morning. Some critics have argued that this is tampering with or compared to “mob tactics” or something that “Game of Thrones” fictional King Joffrey would say.

President Trump’s people told the Senate GOP: “Vote against the President and your head will be on a pike.”

I don’t know about you, but that doesn’t sound like #BeBest to me.

In fact, it sounds like a jury is manipulating … But hey, MAGA, you’re doing it.

#HeadOnAPike

– Operative_X (@OperativeXRay) January 24, 2020

These are mob tactics from the President of the United States. #HeadOnAPike https://t.co/HXvzLTfdw9

– Frank Galpin (@artkincell), January 24, 2020

Immersive witness intimidation. No doubt we have a gangster in the White House – # HeadOnAPike https://t.co/Krsj4N1RqI

– DenizenoftheRabbitHole🐬 (@NinaInsardi) January 24, 2020

Isn’t that called jury manipulation? #HeadOnAPike pic.twitter.com/GThhHc0x08

– Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@HoodlumRIP) January 24, 2020

Trump, childhood days … #HeadOnAPike pic.twitter.com/EhTVOtndX5

– Kelly Hope (@DanKellyHope), January 24, 2020

Others expressed dismay at the changing political discourse in the country

I log in to Twitter and see that #HeadOnAPike is in the trend of politics: pic.twitter.com/RJW63capvY

– mtman318 (@ mtman318) January 24, 2020

But Trump supporters questioned the credibility of an unnamed source. “An anonymous CBS reporter reportedly reports that a” POTUS confidante “anonymously warned GOP senators, who were not named or confirmed, that an alleged warning had been received from an anonymous source,” said one under the Twitter handle UTChargerTom.

A POTUS confidant … is that like those anonymous sources who are familiar with the situation that the press likes to quote? It’s such a lie, folks. Think. #HeadOnAPike

– The 🐰 FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 24, 2020

It is generally expected that the president will be acquitted in the Senate process, as Republicans hold 53 of the Senate’s 100 seats. Read the MarketWatch impeachment information here.

