Reports of an earthquake with a force of 5.4 throughout Aotearoa

Second earthquake near Kapiti Coast felt in much of New Zealand.

A second earthquake near Paraparaumu in the Kapiti coast of Wellington has been felt in much of New Zealand.

GeoNet said the earthquake had caused moderate shaking around central New Zealand and had occurred 45 kilometers northwest of Paraparaumu.

GeoNet had received around 27,000 reports from people who felt the earthquake.

Most of the reports were about the lower North Island and the upper South Island, but some apparently felt as far north as Northland and Canterbury.

The earthquake occurred on Saturday at 11:45 p.m.

Earlier in the evening an earthquake with a force of 4.7 was felt in the west coast of the North Island and the top of the South Island. GeoNet reported that the earthquake had occurred 50 kilometers northwest of Paraparaumu.

