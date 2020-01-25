Reporter says Pompeo swore, shouted at her after asking questions about Ukraine

advertisement

WASHINGTON – A reporter for the National Public Radio reported Friday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had shouted profanity and demanded that she be able to show that she could find Ukraine on an unmarked map after Pompeo asked – and refused to answer – whether he owes the former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch something. An apology.

The alleged incident occurred after the recording of an interview that aired on NPR on Friday. Pompeo instead replied to NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly’s question, “You know, I agreed to speak about Iran on your show today. I intend to. I know what our Ukrainian policies have been like for three years in this government . “

Then he repeatedly tried to end the interview while Kelly continued to urge him on the matter. When asked the last question of whether Ukraine’s policies had been abused, Pompeo replied: “I knew that. I know exactly what we did. I know exactly what the Ministry of Foreign Affairs instructs our officials around the world to do with our Ukrainian officials Politics existed. “

Kelly later told the audience on a show on NPR that after the interview, she was called back to Pompeo’s living room at the State Department, where the outbreak then happened.

“What happens (at the end) is that an adjutant canceled the interview. He said,” We’re done, thank you, “and you heard how I thanked the secretary,” said Kelly afterwards. “He didn’t answer – he leaned forward, stared at me, and then turned and left the room with his aides.”

Kelly said moments later, “the same employee who canceled the interview reappeared and asked me to come along – just me, no recorder – although she didn’t say we were confidential, nor would I have agreed.”

Kelly was taken to Pompeo’s private living room, she continued, “where he waited and where he shouted at me for about as long as the interview itself lasted.”

Pompeo was dissatisfied with the Ukraine survey and asked, “Do you think Americans are interested in Ukraine?” Kelly added that “he used the F word in this and many other sentences.”

Pompeo then asked Kelly if she could find Ukraine on a map, and when she said it could, “he called for aides to bring us a world map without writing.”

“I referred to Ukraine. He put the card down. He said, “People will hear about it,” said Kelly. “And then he turned around, said he had something to do and I thanked him again for his time and left.”

In a statement on Saturday, Pompeo claimed that Kelly lied to me twice without specifying what was said.

“NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly lied to me twice. First last month when we prepared our interview and then yesterday when we agreed that after the interview our conversation would be kept confidential, ”he said.

However, Pompeo in his statement did not deny Kelly’s general characterization of their exchange and seemed to confirm Kelly’s report that he was challenging her with an unmarked card.

In response, NPR maintained its reporting.

“Mary Louise Kelly has always acted with the utmost integrity and we stand behind this report,” said Nancy Barnes, senior vice president of news for NPR, in a statement.

Kelly had said the adjutant who led her to meet Pompeo after the interview asked her to come without a recorder, but didn’t say the exchange was confidential.

Kelly also said that NPR contacted the State Department to inform them that the branch would report on the consequences of the interview, but had heard nothing about it. The news comes in the light of Pompeo’s upcoming trip to Ukraine next week – the country that is at the center of the impeachment process currently underway.

Several Senate Foreign Relations Committee Democrats wrote to Pompeo on Saturday, expressing “deep disappointment and concern” and criticizing the Secretary’s statement as “irresponsible”.

“At a time when journalists around the world are being detained for reporting – and like the case of Jamal Khashoggi who was killed – your insulting and contemptuous statements are under the office of Foreign Minister,” the Democrats said in one Letter Saturday, referring to the Washington Post columnist who was murdered in Saudi Arabia in 2018.

