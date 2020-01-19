Report: Tom Brady prepared for teams other than New England Patriots

advertisement

According to a report by Jason La Canfora, the best quarterback of all time is open to finding a new home.

La Canfora reports that the New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is willing to meet teams other than the Patriots when the free agent’s period starts.

For the first time in his NFL career, Tom Brady is willing to discuss a future with teams outside the New England Patriots, sources said, and for the first time since he took over as a starter nearly two decades ago, the Patriots are uncertain about that will be central in 2020.

It would be extremely surprising if Brady would accept a new pact with the Patriots before the start of the free agency in March, and although his trial may still lead to a return to New England, it is far from certain on this point. Brady plans to approach his first trip to a free agency in a methodical way, as this will be the last contract of his career at the age of 42.

Brady and his team will consider all the options available to determine which opportunity offers the best chance to continue competing for the Lombardi Trophy and to see what other organizations think of him at this late stage of his career. As one source puts it, Brady will do his due diligence to assess all realistic options, with only “human nature” to explore this opportunity to embrace his status as a free agent for the first time in his career.

Nation, where do you think Brady will play in 2020?

