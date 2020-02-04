Advertisement

It’s only in February and many Detroit Red Wings fans can’t wait for the end of the season.

It’s extremely sad to say, but given the gravity of the Red Wings during the 2019-2020 season, it’s understandable.

That being said, Steve Yzerman has finally returned home to become general manager of the team with which he has spent his entire playing career and, for this reason, most agree that the future is bright in Hockeytown.

In order to replenish the Red Wings in a team that contests for the Stanley Cup on an annual basis, Yzerman will have to nail down the NHL draft.

The Red Wing will certainly deserve the # 1 pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, but due to the league’s draw system, this is not a guarantee.

For this reason, Yzerman has exercised due diligence to ensure that he has all of his bases covered for any scenario project that may arise.

In fact, according to reports from several German hockey media sources, Yzerman was in Germany at the tail of a 2020 project, Tim stutzle.

From Bill Placzek, Draftsite.com:

This German central wing is currently drawing the maps project. He is a world class skater who can skate rings around the opponent, spinning and twisting quickly through the layers without slowing down, whether he is there as a center or a wing. Very well could be the best pure skater in the class. Probably planning to be a winger at this point, as his first year in Germnan’s senior leagues saw him in the center and there could have been some hiccups, but time will decide whether he is pro wing or pivot. He is more of a mounted man than a shooter but has a nice wrist shot as a shooter. Get passes in the blink of an eye and hit a touch ahead of your teammates’ scoring opportunities. Likes to put ala Patrick Kane on the right half wall for a power play. Really needs to bulk up and get stronger, but has a frame that can add girth.

In the most recent NHL Entry Draft on Draftsite.com, Stutzle goes to the Ottawa Senators with overall pick # 3.

