Early Wednesday morning, information began to Michigan State hiring Mel tucker to become their next football head coach.

According to Tony Paul report from The Detroit News, MSU Athletic Director Bill beekman interviews three candidates (Tucker, Robert Saleh and Luke Fickell) but Tucker is the only one to be offered a contract.

Of The Detroit News:

Tucker was one of three candidates interviewed by MSU, and made it the first. He met Beekman in Colorado on Friday before Beekman traveled to San Jose, California to speak to the 49ers’ defensive coordinator Robert Saleh of Dearborn. Beekman then traveled to Cincinnati to interview Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell, the suspected point guard, on Sunday morning.

Only Tucker was offered a contract, according to a source familiar with the situation, who spoke to The Detroit News. That’s not to say it was the first choice. When Beekman met with the board of directors on Monday evening, Fickell had already decided not to move.

Tucker was offered the contract Tuesday morning, a few hours before Tuesday evening meeting with Colorado donors in Denver.

Nation, do you believe Tucker was the only candidate who was offered a contract?

