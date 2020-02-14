Now, you almost certainly read the report by Bernie Smilovitz of WDIV-Detroit saying that the Detroit lions have had business discussions regarding Matthew Stafford. You’ve also probably read articles on Lions GM Bob Quinn vehemently tweeting the report is 100% false.

According to Ben Allbright, a member of the Pro Football Network, following the original Smilovitz report, the Lions received calls from several teams regarding the availability of Stafford and they were told that he was not available.

Of Professional football network:

However, Pro Football Network insider Ben Allbright can confirm that the report of Lions actively shopping at Stafford is false. In fact, Allbright reports that several teams in the league called the Lions, and they were all told that Stafford was not available.

This morning, Smilovitz and WDIV-Detroit doubled their initial report, citing Kelly Stafford’s Instagram posts as evidence that something was going on.

Nation, can we already get to the 2020 season?

