advertisement

SAN DIEGO – A San Diego State University student who died after falling out of a bunk bed in his dorm in November had alcohol and THC in his system at the time of his fall. This is from a San Diego Union autopsy report. Grandstand Thursday.

In its report, the San Diego Union tribune said the autopsy revealed that Hernandez died after a fractured skull that he had suffered in the fall caused a hemorrhage around 4:30 a.m. on November 7.

Hernandez attended a Phi Gamma Delta fraternity event the night before his fall, SDSU officials said. His death and alleged connection to fraternity activities led to the immediate suspension of 14 chapters of the Interfraternity Council on campus.

advertisement

According to the Union Tribune, the autopsy report found that a few hours after his fall, Hernandez had a blood alcohol level of 0.06 when he was hospitalized. According to the campus police, his blood alcohol level was estimated to be 0.23 the previous evening.

The autopsy report also showed evidence of THC, the primary psychoactive component in marijuana, in Hernandez’s blood, the Union-Tribune reported. It was unknown whether Hernandez consumed THC the night before his fall or a few days or weeks earlier.

advertisement