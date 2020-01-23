advertisement

The abolition of three years of mandatory experience as a practicing lawyer before applying and becoming a judge of district law has led to selection of candidates who “probably have no significant life experiences,” said a report from Vidhi Center for Legal Policy.

This, the report said, has lowered the average age of new judges in India to around 26-27, except in Kerala, where the average age is 33.

“Not only are such candidates likely to have little or no experience at the bar, it is also unlikely that they have significant life experiences that have had a sheltered experience with their parents or on a college campus,” the report said.

The issue becomes significant as these judges not only deal with the largest number of cases in the country, but are also the first point of contact for the millions of Indians coming to court.

The Supreme Court had abolished the minimum experience requirement in 2002 to become a judge on the pretext that this could be compensated by rigorous training at the judicial academies. The Law Commission, too, had voted in favor of abolishing the requirement.

However, it appears that the Law Commission and the Supreme Court overestimated the ability of the Indian state to provide such skills to young inexperienced lawyers through a structured training system, according to Vidhi’s report.

The report, entitled “Training the Judges – The Selection and Training of Civil Judges and Judicial Magistrates”, has attempted to address this issue by examining two critical aspects – the process of recruiting judges for the judicial courts and their training at the judicial academies of the state. .

“Worrying problem”

“According to academics working in this field, the most troubling problem with the court exams taken in India is that most court exams are designed to test candidates for their ability to remember the law rather than their ability to to reason and test the law, “said the report.

Each Supreme Court now has at least one state academy under its jurisdiction to provide induction training for entry judges and in-service training for incumbent judges.

Providing meaningful introductory training to new trainees has, however, proved a challenge, the report added, and added that many of the state’s judicial academies lack the faculty needed to provide a structured training course for new judges.

“In our opinion, if the state forensic academies should become respectable institutions of learning, it is necessary for them to develop independently of the high courts,” the report suggested.

