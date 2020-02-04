Advertisement

The NBA trade deadline is later this week, and the Detroit Pistons have several players who could be on the move, including Andre Drummond and Derrick Rose.

Shooting keeper Luke Kennard’s name has also appeared in commercial rumors, and now ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Pistons and Phoenix Suns are working on a deal.

Wojnarowski reports that although no formal agreement is in place, the two sides will speak again later today. Coincidentally, the Suns will be in town on Wednesday to face the Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.

Kennard has missed the last 22 consecutive games with bilateral knee tendonitis. Before that, he had a career season with 15.8 PPG.

There’s already a connection between the two sides, as the Suns’ current president of basketball operations, Jeff Bower was with Detroit when they recruited Kennard out of Duke in 2017.

