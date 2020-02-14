Wednesday, Michigan State introduced Mel tucker as their next football head coach.

During Tucker’s introductory press conference, he was asked about the hiring schedule for his assistants and whether he had made a decision regarding any of the coaches who assisted the former head coach of MSU. Mark dantonio.

Tucker said things would happen fairly quickly and according to a report, Tucker would not retain any of Dantonio’s assistants.

Of Detroit Free Press:

The unsuccessful assistant coaches are defensive coordinator Mike Tressel, defensive back coach Paul Haynes, defensive ends coach Chuck Bullough, attacking coordinator Brad Salem, quarterback coach Dave Warner, offensive line coach Jim Bollman, wide catcher coach Don Treadwell and tight end coach Mark Staten. Bollman changed his Twitter biography Thursday night to “former coach.”

Two other Dantonio assistants have found new jobs: Terrence Samuel is the new wide receiver / pass coordinator for the UNLV, while defensive tackle coach Ron Burton is said to have been hired by Indiana.

