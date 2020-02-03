Advertisement

When the 2021 season comes to an end, so will the contract for University of Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Unless Michigan grants Harbaugh a contract extension.

According to Michael Spath of Wolverine Digest of Sports Illustrated, Michigan will grant Harbaugh a contract extension in the coming weeks.

From Sports Illustrated:

In fact, multiple WolverineDigest sources have said they believe an extension will be finalized and announced in the coming weeks.

“We are already being recruited negatively against a particular staff member – and that’s pretty pathetic given the status of those staff – telling 2021 recruits that Harbaugh will be gone after their first year,” said one of the sources.

“But at the same time, they’re not really doing any stuff at the moment. Jim doesn’t have a contract in place beyond 2021 and every rookie parent will ask if he’ll be there to coach his son, and if not, is there a plan? “

Nation, would this be Michigan’s right decision?

