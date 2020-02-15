Previous reports have suggested that new Michigan State head coach Mel tucker was not going to keep any of the Mark dantonioAssistants for the 2020 season.

Well, according to the latest report from the Detroit Free Press, Tucker will keep one of Dantonio’s assistants.

Embed from Getty Images

Chris Solari reports Tucker has decided to keep DL coach Ron Burton for his staff.

Ron Burton, Mark Dantonio’s assistant since 2013, seems to have changed his mind and will stay with the Spartans.

The Indianapolis Star reported earlier this week that Burton was crossing the Big Ten East in Indiana. But he has since informed Hoosiers coach Tom Allen that he plans to stay with Tucker at MSU, according to several reports.

Burton’s defensive line, which has resulted in tackles only for the past three years, has been one of the main reasons for MSU’s success in stopping the race in the past seven years, including race defense No. 1 in the country in 2018. 28-year training The veteran twice won the National Coach of the Year title at FootballScoop (2013, 2018) and was the defensive line coach of Grand Valley State when he won the National Division II Championship in 2002.

–With courtesy of Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press– LINK

– Publicity –

report this ad