Monday morning, the news broke who upset a few Michigan State fans like Luke Fickell made the decision to stay at Cincinnati.

Detroit Free Press Report, Michigan state campus culture played a role in Fickell’s decision to refuse the Spartans.

It turns out that the mystery woman in heels on the return flight from Michigan State University after trying to woo Luke Fickell from Cincinnati to be the new MSU football coach could have been the most important person on the plane .

On Sunday afternoon, when a Cincinnati reporter posted a photo of the MSU private plane preparing to return to Lansing on Twitter, a person in heels was seen. The sight of the rest of the person’s body and face was blocked by a tank truck. Speculation has invaded Twitter that the shoes belonged to Fickell’s wife, Amy.

It was not true. The shoes belonged to Jennifer Smith, senior administrator at MSU and senior associate sport director for compliance.

And his presence was not an accident.

That’s because Amy Fickell, and Luke to some extent, had concerns about campus culture at MSU, including lawsuits troubling the football department. The concerns were part of the reason the Fickell’s refused the job of footballer in the state of Michigan on Monday, several sources with knowledge of the situation told Free Press.

You have to wonder if campus culture will play a role in any coach targeted by the Spartans as a potential replacement for Mark Dantonio.

With courtesy of Detroit Free Press

