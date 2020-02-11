According to Rico Beard, sources told him that Mark dantonio wanted to train the next 2020 season at Michigan State.

Beard’s sources told him that Dantonio’s plan was to coach in 2020, then retire and choose his own replacement.

The plan was allegedly leaked when Dantonio discovered that MSU had hired a research company to find his replacement. This upset Dantonio and instead of staying for the 2020 season, he suddenly retired.

All I can say about this is WOW!

