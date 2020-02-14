Government-backed Iranian hackers have been targeting universities in Europe, the United States, and Australia in recent months, as consultant PricewaterhouseCoopers found, the Dutch broadcaster NOS reported on Friday.

It is unclear whether attempts to break into computer systems, including those from three Dutch universities, have been successful.

The hackers tried to steal academic literature and course material for Iranian schools, the NOS quoted PricewaterhouseCoopers’ cyber security specialist, Gerwin Naber.

Diplomatic relations between the Netherlands and Iran have been tense since the Dutch accused Tehran of planning two political murders in the country that triggered new EU sanctions against Tehran last year.

Tehran denied involvement in the shooting of Iranian dissidents in the Netherlands.