advertisement

Hank Azaria told a Hollywood blog that he has no intention of continuing to express the character of Apu on “The Simpsons.”

Producers of the animated series and Fox Broadcasting Co. would not confirm the exit from The Associated Press Azaria or an end to Apu.

advertisement

The character has criticized the reinforcement of racial stereotypes.

There was no immediate response from the Azaria publicist on Saturday.

Azaria told the industrial site slashfilm.com that the decision to end its involvement was mutual.

Trademark and copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.

advertisement