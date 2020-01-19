advertisement
FILE – In this January 16, 2020 file photo, Hank Azaria speaks during the AMC Networks TCA 2020 Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California. Azaria told the industry blog, slashfilm.com, that he is not going to show his character of Apu on “The Simpsons.” But that does not mean that the Indian owner of the convenience store Azaria that has been brought to life for 30 years will not live on. Producers and Fox Broadcasting Co. would not confirm the exit of The Associated Press Azaria or put an end to Apu, a recurring character who has criticized the reinforcement of racial stereotypes. There was no immediate response Saturday, January 18 from the Azaria publicist. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan / Invision / AP)
Hank Azaria told a Hollywood blog that he has no intention of continuing to express the character of Apu on “The Simpsons.”
Producers of the animated series and Fox Broadcasting Co. would not confirm the exit from The Associated Press Azaria or an end to Apu.
The character has criticized the reinforcement of racial stereotypes.
There was no immediate response from the Azaria publicist on Saturday.
Azaria told the industrial site slashfilm.com that the decision to end its involvement was mutual.
