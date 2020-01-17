Report: former Baylor president Ken Starr joins Pres. The legal team of Trump | KWKT

advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s legal team includes former professor at Harvard University, Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr, the former independent counselor of the Whitewater investigation into President Bill Clinton, according to someone familiar with the case.

The team will also include Pam Bondi, the former Attorney General of Florida and an ally of Trump.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak in the file.

Dershowitz confirmed his role in a series of tweets on Friday and said he would “present oral arguments in the Senate process to address constitutional arguments against deposition and expulsion.”

“While Professor Dershowitz is not a party to the constitution – he opposed President Bill Clinton’s accusation and voted for Hillary Clinton – he believes that the issues at stake go to the core of our lasting constitution, “he said in another tweet.

White House counselor Pat Cipollone and Trump personal lawyer Jay Sekulow are expected to play the lead role in the defense team. Other members are Jane Raskin, who was part of the president’s legal team during the special investigation by Robert Mueller Russia, and Robert Ray, who was also part of the Whitewater investigation.

Trump was accused of abuse of power and obstructing Congress, as a result of his pressure on Ukraine to investigate democratic rivals while holding back security assistance, and hampering the subsequent congressional probe …

The US Senate opened the trial on Thursday and senators were sworn in as jury members. The lawsuit will resume on Tuesday.

The president insists that he did nothing wrong and he again rejected the White House trial on Thursday: “It’s completely biased. It’s a hoax.”

Any acquittal is expected in the Republican controlled Senate. There are, however, new revelations about Trump’s actions against Ukraine.

The Government Accountability Office said on Thursday that the White House has violated federal law by refusing security assistance to Ukraine, which shares a border with hostile Russia.

At the same time, a defendant from Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, Lev Parnas, has handed over new documents to the prosecutor linking the president to the shadow of Giuliani’s foreign policy.

The developments put new pressure on senators to call more witnesses for the trial, an important source of discussion that still needs to be resolved. The White House has instructed civil servants not to comply with subpoenas from Congress that request witnesses or other information.

