Very little went well for the Detroit Red Wings during the 2019-2020 season and the negatives keep piling up.

According to reports, Red Wings prospect Jonatan Berggren will miss the rest of the season due to shoulder surgery.

Berggren will miss the rest of this season due to a shoulder operation … #LGRW https://t.co/vJpvfsCKeQ

– Red Wings Prospects (@DRWProspects) January 17, 2020

This is a heavy loss as Berggren, according to a piece published in The Athletic, is the No. 5 in the organization Red Wings.

From The Athletic:

5. Jonatan Berggren, F, Skellefteå (SHL)

Conversely, Berggren’s positioning here is upside down, but he has tons of it. And lately he has supported it with more production in the SHL. He scores an average of half a point per match in the Swedish top class, and also comes from a solid world junior performance. Detroit will want him to succeed in the more difficult areas of the ice, not to become a perime player, but his skates, skills, vision and passes are of sufficient quality for him to eventually play on an NHL powerplay and possibly even play in the top six. He still has to take steps before it feels realistic, but with only 19 years he is a prospect worthy of being enthusiastic about.

