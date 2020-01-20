advertisement

According to reports, the Detroit Lions are among a handful of teams interested in CFL cornerback, Tre Roberson.

Roberson, who played for the Calgary Stampeders in recent seasons, will be a free agent and he is looking for the NFL.

From Pro Footballs talk:

advertisement

When Tre Roberson arrived in the NFL in 2016, he was an unwritten rookie who tried to go from college quarterback to pro cornerback, and didn’t last very long. Now he comes back and NFL teams believe that Roberson remains in power.

Roberson played two strong seasons in cornerback for the Calgary Stampeders and is now a free agent looking for the NFL, and about half the competition is interested: according to Mike Reiss from ESPN, 14 teams will train Roberson, and he has as much momentum like any CFL player in recent memory.

Among the teams that Roberson has already worked out are the 49ers, Vikings, Lions, Bears, Chargers, Buccaneers, Colts, Patriots and Cardinals, and he has more workouts.

Roberson originally played quarterback in Indiana, but lost the runway to Nate Sudfeld, who is now backing up for the Eagles. He then moved to Illinois State and was their start quarterback for two seasons. As a rookie rookie in 2016, Roberson signed with the Vikings and spent most of the 2016 season with their training team. He then spent the low season 2017 on the roster of the Vikings before he was canceled just before the start of the season.

advertisement