The Detroit Lions The regular 2020 season schedule will only be released sometime in April, but there seems to be a chance that they could play one of their road races in London.

According to a report by The Falcoholic, the Atlanta Falcons his “probably an international game in October” and that game “is more than likely to be in London” against both Denver Broncos or Detroit Lions.

The Falcons are signed up for an international game next year, which we have known for a while now. What we don’t know is where and when it will be, but we get a little bit closer every week.

Subscription holder and Falcons superfan @WonderJaye on Twitter was kind enough to share some notes of a call from a seasonal ticker on Thursday evening. The team promised to do better in 2020, not surprising, but they also shared some information about the upcoming international competition.

According to the call and WonderJaye, the game will be in the first few weeks of October, it will more than likely be in London, and the potential opponents on the table are the Broncos and Lions.

The Lions played two games in London, the first in 2014 when they defeated the Falcons 22-21 and the second in 2015 when they were blown out by 45-10. the Kansas City Chiefs.

If I had to make a prediction, I would think that the Denver Broncos would get the nod to play the Falcons, because the Broncos played only one international game and that was all the way back in 2010.

