The Super Bowl is on the books and now is the time to start looking towards the 2020 season.

For the Detroit Lions, one of the biggest questions before the off-season is what they will decide to do with Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay, who will enter the final year of his current contract.

According to a report by Jeremy Fowler, the Lions and Slay continue to discuss a long-term contract, but if an agreement is not finalized in the coming weeks, Slay could re-enter the commercial market.

Lions and Pro Bowl corner player Darius Slay continues to discuss long-term contract, but is expected to re-enter the commercial market if no deal is reached in the coming weeks, by source. The two parties have been there for some time, still not agree for the FA 2021.

– Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 3, 2020

Nation, if you were Bob Quinn, would you sign Slay for a long-term agreement?

