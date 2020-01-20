Report: Derrick Rose does not want to be traded, wants a bigger role at Pistons

advertisement

Derrick Rose has been a topic of discussion around the Detroit Pistons. The guard played the best basketball this year after his injury and many teams other than the Pistons have noticed this.

Earlier today, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that the Losers Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers belong to teams interested in trading in Rose, but Haynes sources have indicated that this is not necessarily something that Rose wants.

“With the result of injuries that the Pistons endured and Rose played well, the experienced security guard asked for an extended role with more minutes last week, sources said …

Rose is happy with the Pistons and does not want to be traded, sources said, but the decision is beyond his control. He has one year left for $ 7.6 million on his contract. “

The above excerpt from Haynes’ story is truly remarkable. The Pistons are in tenth place in the Eastern Conference at 16-28 and Rose transactions are linked to a number of serious contenders. It sounds like Rose has felt at home in the motorcycle city. He is currently fourth in the NBA All-Star fan voting for the Eastern Conference guards and he is objectively embraced by the city who admires the hard work and toughness he brings to court every night.

The team itself has been careful in managing Rose’s playing time and from the perspective of a job, making Rose the keys to the violation meaningful. He leads the team in scoring and assists at 18 points and six respectively, scoring only 26 minutes per night, which is sixth on the selection, but both Blake Griffin and Luke Kennard who wound Rose in minutes per game. Griffin is out indefinitely and Kennard may not be back until after the All-Star break.

This request is probably the result of the last ten games in which Rose scores an average of almost 23 points and six assists at 29.8 minutes per game. The pistons have given Rose even more minutes and more chances and he has made the best of it, and that appetite is only getting bigger. It is now up to the Pistons to decide whether to close the buffet or continue to eat Rose.

