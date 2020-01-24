Report: Consultation in NFL circles is that Detroit Lions could trade Matthew Stafford

advertisement

Here we go again…

According to Omar Kelly and apparently Bart Scott, that is the conversation in NFL circles Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford may be in the off season.

Man…. @ BartScott57 clearly hears what I heard on Mobile. The talk in NFL circles is that Matthew Stafford may be on the move this season.

advertisement

– Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) January 24, 2020

Personally, I think this is a bunch of nonsense from Kelly like Lions GM Bob Quinn has made it quite clear that he and the Lions coaching staff feel extremely comfortable in the 2020 season with Stafford as their seiner.

“Yes, I am very comfortable and happy that Matthew Stafford is our quarterback,” Quinn said in an interview with Alex Marvez and Gil Brandt on Sirius XM NFL Radio. “He will be healthy as soon as the off-season program starts. He is now almost completely healthy. I spoke to him about ten days ago. He was at the office. He feels great. He has a good attitude. He is excited.”

I have no idea where Kelly and Scott get their info, but I would be shocked if the Stafford lions trade during the off season, especially considering it would count as a $ 32 million dead money against the 2020 limit.

advertisement